Jackson Holliday embraces faith as MLB regular season nears

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday is a proud Christian and has always been open about his faith. The second baseman sees the belief in faith as a one-stop destination for all the worries.

On Wednesday, exactly a month from Opening Day, the 21-year-old infielder, expected to play a key role for the Orioles in 2025, shared a message of Christian inspiration on his social media story.

The post, sourced from the YouVersion Bible app, highlights Jesus as the "source of real joy," "true peace," and "freedom from worry." The message aligns with the values Holliday has embraced throughout his journey to the big leagues.

Holliday's Instagram story

Growing up in a family that prioritizes both baseball and Christianity, he has carried those beliefs into his professional career. He is the son of seven-time All-Star and a former World Series champion, Matt Holliday.

Jackson Holliday makes his feelings known about faith and Jesus Christ

Both Jackson Holliday and his younger brother Ethan are not only standout baseball prospects but also use their platform to share the gospel of faith.

Holliday, who was picked first overall by the Orioles in 2022, shared his gratitude towards the Almighty.

“Jesus died on the cross for our sins because we’re obviously not perfect, and we sin a lot,” Holliday said on the “Sports Spectrum” podcast in 2022. “For Him to love us so much, for Him to send his only Son to die for us, I am forever grateful for that.”

In another interview with His Huddle, Jackson once again used his platform to reaffirm his faith in Christianity and how he uses his desire to play baseball and honor God.

“Faith has always been important to me. I’m so grateful to be raised in a Christian home and have such great examples around me of how to be a follower of Christ,” Holliday told His Huddle.

“Faith plays a major role in baseball and my life. I want to honor the Lord in everything that I do and I try to represent that on the field, through my actions and how I carry myself on and off the field.”

Earlier this month, Matt Holliday, during an interview with Sports Spectrum, Matt Holliday shared that he was a proud father knowing where his two sons are at this age both professionally and spiritually.

