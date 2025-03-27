Jackson Holliday gets honest about being "jealous" of younger brother Ethan Holliday's historic NIL deal

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's younger brother, Ethan Holliday, has signed an endorsement deal with sports-apparel giant Adidas, becoming the first baseball player to sign an NIL deal with the company. Jackson said that he is proud yet envious of his younger brother's achievement.

Ethan Holliday is in his senior year at Stillwater HS in Oklahoma. The 18-year-old is expected to be chosen as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft. His brother, Jackson Holliday, had received that honor when the Baltimore Orioles drafted him three years ago.

Jackson Holliday discussed the endorsement deal of his brother on the Foul Territory podcast on Wednesday. The Orioles infielder had also signed a sponsorship agreement with Adidas just before being drafted by the team.

"My brother got an NIL deal, which is pretty crazy," Jackson said. "Ethan is like the only high school athlete with an NIL deal with Adidas, which is pretty crazy. So I'm kind of jealous of him.

"It's pretty easy to look good with the Adidas stuff on. They do a great job with their cleats," he added. "And I got the customs coming in. I just got a picture actually this morning of one of them."

Jackson and Ethan Holliday are the sons of former Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees outfielder Matt Holliday.

"If I can carry what I’ve done in spring into the regular season, I’ll be very happy": Jackson Holliday

Jackson Holliday is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming rookie campaign (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jackson Holliday feels he can take a big step forward this year after an excellent spring training with the Baltimore Orioles.

He believes he's a lot more accomplished defensively at second base as well after making a transition from shortstop in his rookie campaign.

"If I can carry what I’ve done in spring into the regular season, then I’ll be very happy," said Holliday after the Grapefruit League game against the Atlanta Braves on March 23. "I'd be happy with continuing to hit low line drives and hard ground balls that turn into doubles and triples.

"I had enough experience at second base last year, where if I go over to short and move back to second, it feels a lot more comfortable than before," he added. "I don’t think that you can ever say that you’re exactly ready to play shortstop every day in the big leagues, but I think that I’ve got a good understanding of what needs to be done."

Jackson Holliday will start the season at shortstop for the Orioles following an injury to Gunnar Henderson. He played 60 games last season and posted a .189/.255/.311 slash line with five home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS+ of 66.

