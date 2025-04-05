Jackson Holliday gives subtle nod to torpedo bat trend: "I think Jazz Chisholm Jr. really likes it"

Torpedo bats have become the latest talking point in MLB, thanks to some of the New York Yankees hitters, who hit nine home runs with that bat. The unique thing about the bat is that there's more mass on the label, and it has a skinnier tip, unlike traditional bats.

When it comes to the Baltimore Orioles, some of their hitters might not be using the same version of torpedo bats. Second baseman Jackson Holliday shared his thoughts on the buzz around torpedo bats while also revealing that his teammate and catcher, Adley Rutschman, also uses a similar kind of bat.

"I haven't used it in games. I think Rutch is one of the only guys we have on our team that uses it," Holliday said in an interview. "The first time I heard about it was probably about two years ago.

"A buddy who plays with the Yankees brought one back and said, 'This is what they've kind of started doing.' Then Sig, who is one of our assistant GMs — I think he worked for NASA, super smart guy — has been building his own bat."

Holliday also shared that he tried out a bat similar to the torpedo bat during the offseason.

"I have a slightly different model that I tried this offseason," Holliday added. "It's not as crazy as the Torpedo, just a big end cup."

Holliday also shared his opinion about the Yankees' success, especially Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Cody Bellinger, who have used the torpedo bat to send the ball to the stands.

"It's definitely interesting. I know Jazz a little bit, and I think he really likes it. Bellinger's using it. I saw those guys in spring training, and, yeah, I mean, it's kind of blowing up," Holliday said.

Jackson Holliday gives his verdict on torpedo bats

While fans and baseball pundits are debating about the possible unfair advantage hitters are getting due to the usage of torpedo bats, Jackson Holliday has a different conclusion.

Instead of going on a tirade, Holliday acknowledged how hitters' stay at the plate is already difficult and that he has no problem if they find a solution in the uniquely designed bats.

"Htting is very difficult, and pitchers are really, really good," Holliday added.

"So anything that can help us get a little bit more of an edge is helpful. We still have to hit it, though. Everyone's got different models and different feels. There are nine guys that hit, and every single person swings a different bat."

Will Holliday eventually take the leap and join the ranks of hitters using the torpedo bat? For now, he remains intrigued by its potential.

