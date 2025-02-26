Jackson Holliday, Gunnar Henderson leave strong impressions on Orioles icon with their character 

Former Baltimore Orioles infielder Brian Roberts expressed his admiration for Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson regarding their humility and work ethic. Roberts is presently working as a guest hitting coach for the Orioles at their Spring Training camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Brian Roberts was a two-time All-Star and spent his entire 13-year major league career with the O's, subsequently being elected to the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2018. He also works as a part-time color analyst for the Baltimore Orioles Radio Network.

On Tuesday, Roberts gave a short video interview for MLB Network. He discussed his experiences of working with the Orioles' middle infielders on "MLB Hot Stove".

"You look at the young position players in this organization, and it is really an intrigue to work with them," Roberts said. "This morning I was out on the field doing double-play stuff with Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson. JJ Hardy was out there with us. We just had a great time.

"They're so talented, for one, and also, they love to learn," he added. "They really are just humble, humble superstars. It's been a really great time to hang out with them."

The Baltimore Orioles finished second in the American League East last year but were knocked out by the Kansas City Royals in the Wild Card Series.

Jackson Holliday competing with Gunar Henderson for shortstop position

Jackson Holliday was the No.1 overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft (Image Source: IMAGN)

Although Jackson Holliday has largely played as a second baseman, the 21-year-old came up through the ranks as a shortstop.

MLB insider Melanie Newman believes Holliday has taken big strides forward in his development curve this offseason. Yet, she feels he has to learn to improve his defense at second base, as he has no chance of displacing Gunnar Henderson from the shortstop role.

"They said they've never seen a player take his physical steps forward as he did in such a short time last year," Newman said. "I think there's been a lot of play, especially with his body movement at the plate in terms of that leg kick that he's had his entire life, working more through his legs and planting himself.

"He was not a second baseman, but Gunnar's not going to give you shortstop out of his cold, dead hand. So it's time to move over and figure out those double plays," she added.

Jackson Holliday is the son of former seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday. He was selected by the Orioles as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2022 MLB draft.

