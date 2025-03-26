Jackson Holliday reveals how his 7x All-Star dad Matt coaches him in the cages

Baltimore Orioles slugger Jackson Holliday has big shoes to fill, but he is doing his best in doing so. He is the son of seven-time All-Star Matt Holliday, who had an impressive 15-year career in the big leagues.

Ad

Matt is most known for his time with the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he also spent time with the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jackson has a similar swing to his father, although on the other side of the plate. He recently sat with the guys at Foul Territory, discussing how his father trains him in the cages.

"It's pretty simple. [He] just kind of throws me BP and I kind of hit, and then I ask him questions. He gives me a little feedback of what he sees. But yeah, it's pretty simple. It's nothing too in-depth," said Jackson Holliday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jackson reveals that his sessions with his dad are not too intense. The former MLB slugger throws his son batting practice and provides feedback when he sees fit. He does not overcorrect but still teaches the correct mechanics and approach.

"I feel like I understand the swing somewhat decent and he's very kind of hands-off. Kind of throws BP and watches and that's how he handles me," he added.

Ad

Jackson feels he has a good understanding of the swing, and so do many around the game. Many believe he has one of the smoothest swings across the sport, just like his dad.

Jackson Holliday uses advanced metrics to get a better feeling for his mechanics

Baltimore Orioles - Jackson Holliday (Photo via IMAGN)

Over the years, baseball has seen a dramatic uptick in advanced metrics. Things like Trackman have provided players and coaches a new way to develop and go over data.

Ad

These advanced metrics can help both hitters and pitchers. It is data that the sport has not seen before and has allowed for some players to really up their game after some understanding.

Jackson Holliday is one of many players who use these metrics. He has a setup where he can do deep dives on videos of his swing with his dad.

"We got the iPad set up on the TV and I kind of know what I want to be looking for in my swing and kind of showing him that and him giving me, like I said, feedback of maybe, 'Your hands are a little bit too high. Let's try this, try that'" said Holliday.

Jackson finished the 2024 season with five home runs across 60 games for the Orioles. Being on the Opening Day roster, he should have no problem shattering that career high with his sweet swing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback