Jackson Holliday reveals hidden aspect that sets him apart from his dad

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday has revealed which aspect he excels at more than his dad, Matt, a former MLB player and seven-time All-Star.

In an interview with Ryan Ripken on Thursday, Jackson discussed his first full year in the league and also spoke about his father.

“I mean he’s pretty good at most things," Jackson said (7:00). "He can’t stand I’m way better at golf, but other than that, he also has no patience when it comes to golf. He’s like, hit one good shot and he’s like, ‘Oh, this is fun.’ And then he hits like five bad ones, and he’s done.”

Jackson Holliday further said Matt doesn’t have the patience to take a lesson and “just sits in the cart” after hitting a few bad ones. However, other than golf, Matt is good at everything, including shooting hoops and playing pickleball with professionals.

The Orioles' second baseman further reiterated that his father, Matt, is pretty competitive in sports otherwise. He further discussed what it would be like to have his brother, Ethan, be a first pick in the 2025 class.

“I don’t think ever had the dream of both being first overall picks," Jackson said. "I always thought Ethan could probably do it … ever since he’s been a little kid, he’s always been extremely talented.”

Jackson said they had always dreamed of playing together in the major league. If Ethan is the first overall pick, “that’d be pretty sick,” he said.

Jackson Holliday gives honest opinion on journey from minors to All-Star nod

During his interview on the "Ryan Ripken Show" with MLB analyst Zach Bollinger, Jackson Holliday talked about what it’s like to be second in Phase I of the All-Star vote. He said he’s learned a lot while transitioning from the minors to the major league spotlight.

“It’s been crazy … I always felt like Lord have plan for me," Holliday said (0:32). "Obviously last year coming up, I didn’t really plan on being really bad and struggling. But I trusted his plan, and I like to think that all those moments led to where I’m at now. … Just really trusting the process and learning the game.”

Holliday said last year was not up to par, but that is also what got him to where he is now. His success in the game has been “very encouraging” as he tries to make adjustments and evolve his game. He also thanked his teammates for always being there and supporting him.

