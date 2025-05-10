Jackson Holliday’s brother Ethan gets adorable message from girlfriend after winning regional title

Baltimore Orioles slugger Jackson Holliday could have some stiff competition with his brother, Ethan, making a name for himself. The younger Holliday brother is currently a senior at Stillwater High School in Oklahoma.
As of now, the slugger plans to play for Oklahoma State University following his high school career. However, his full focus is on helping his high school take home a regional championship.
Luckily for him, Stillwater punched their ticket to the 6A State Tournament, going undefeated in their regional. They took down U.S. Grant by a score of 31-0 and Sapulpa twice, 4-2 and 8-1.
"Love them"
"I love you, regional champ!"
Ethan's girlfriend, Mary, could not help but congratulate her man on a great tournament. He and his club will now get ready for what could be a grueling 6A State Tournament. There are plenty of great high school baseball programs scattered across Oklahoma.
Last season, the team made it all the way to the 6A State semi-finals, where they met up with Westmoore. Westmoore would then end Stillwater's season, winning the game 8-1 and advancing to the finals, becoming the 6A state champs.
Jackson Holliday's brother Ethan is projected as top pick in first mock draft
When Jackson Holliday went first overall during the 2022 MLB Draft, he told everyone to be on the lookout for his brother, Ethan. He has told people that his brother is better than him at the same stage.
Ethan is more physical and more powerful than his older brother. He more closely resembles his dad, former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Matt Holliday.
While he has committed to play college ball, that is not a guarantee. A few days ago, MLB Pipeline came out with their first mock draft, putting Ethan as the top draft pick.
They have him going to the Washington Nationals and developing as a third baseman. While he can play shortstop, some scouts believe he is at his best as a power-hitting third baseman.
Picks two through five are littered with pitchers. The next position player MLB Pipeline sees being taken off the board is Alva Arquette. Arquette is a smooth shortstop that scouts see going to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Being such a high prospect, the question remains if he will stay committed to Oklahoma State. Many do not, and choose the big leagues after high school.