Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe captures furry baby Coconut imitating his Orioles star dad 

Baltimore Orioles rising star Jackson Holliday and his wife Chloe have been married since Jan. 6, 2024. The duo hail from Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they first met as high-schoolers. Now married, they reside in Stillwater during the offseason, while staying in Baltimore, MD, during the regular season since Holliday made his big league debut with the Birds in 2024.
The couple are dog parents to a one-year-old cockapoo named Coconut. The pup stays with his parents no matter where they travel across America. On Thursday, Chloe took to social media to share an image of Coconut holding a small wooden bat in his mouth with a golf ball lying in front of him. The caption on the Instagram story read:
"Just trying to be like his dad @jackson_holliday7."
The couple even celebrated Coconut's birthday a day before their wedding anniversary on Jan. 5. Chloe Holliday shared a celebratory post on Instagram for their furry baby, which included Coconut wearing a white conical hat and sharing the frame with his mom and dad.
The caption on the post read:
"COCONUT TURNS ONE ! Happiest lil buddy."
Jackson Holliday has had a decent start to his 2025 MLB campaign. He has featured in six games so far, keeping a .304 batting average, with one home run, two RBIs and .812 OPS.
The Orioles are 3-4 for the season after splitting their opening series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road before losing their opening series at home to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. They have now opened a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, losing Game 1 by an 8-2 final scoreline.
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares some images from Orioles' 2025 home opener
Chloe Holliday was present in the stands to cheer on Jackson Holliday as he took to the field for the Orioles' 2025 season home opener against the Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday.
She shared an array of images standing alongside the shortstop after the Birds won the contest 8-5, courtesy of an amazing offensive display.
The caption on the Instagram post read:
"First home opener."
After completing the three-game series against the Royals, Baltimore will travel to Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks next before starting a nine-game homestand against the Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds.