Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops 1-word reaction to Orioles star's Spring Training session at Ed Smith stadium

Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, reacted to him preparing at the team’s spring training facility. Jackson, the son of former All-Star Matt Holliday, made his MLB debut with Baltimore last year.

Ad

However, his first major league season didn’t go as expected. After excelling in the minors, he struggled against MLB pitching, going 2-for-34 with 18 strikeouts in his first 10 games.

Now, the 21-year-old is preparing wholeheartedly for the upcoming season, hoping to bounce back from last year’s setback. Supporting him every step of the way is his wife, Chloe, who is often seen cheering him on at games and keeping his spirits high.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Tuesday, she shared a picture from her husband’s spring training, reposting a moment originally shared by the Orioles’ Instagram account and reacting with the caption:

“Cutie @jackson__holliday7”

(Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Jackson Holliday, along with the rest of the Baltimore Orioles players, is preparing for the 2025 season at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida. Last season, after struggling with a .059 batting average in his initial MLB stint, Holliday was demoted to the Norfolk Tides.

Ad

Following a successful 63-game stint in the minors, he was called back up to the Orioles. He finished his rookie season playing 60 games for Baltimore, hitting five home runs, driving in 23 RBIs, and striking out 69 times while maintaining a .189 batting average.

Holliday knows what he needs to work on for the upcoming season. Discussing it with Jake Rill of MLB.com, he said:

"I know what I need to do. I know I need to cut down strikeouts and continue to hit mistakes and hit fastballs."

Ad

Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe shared wholesome moments of Orioles star with pet dog Coconut

On Saturday, Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, posted a heartwarming clip from another one of their many personal moments with their dog, Coconut. She captioned it:

“Puppy macaroons for Coco!”

(Source: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In the clip, Holliday can be seen feeding Coconut a sweet treat. He holds a small yellow macaron, which completely captures the curly-haired dog’s attention.

Jackson then holds out his hand for a high five, and Coconut adorably responds by giving him one with both paws before receiving his sweet reward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback