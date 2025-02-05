Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe drops 4-word reaction to Ryan O'Hearn's spouse Hannah's sweet anniversary post for Orioles star

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn celebrated a significant personal milestone in Tuesday as he celebrated his first anniversary with his wife, Hannah.

To commemorate the special day, Hannah took to Instagram to share some memorable photos from their wedding a year ago, expressing her love through a heartfelt caption:

“One year ago today, we promised forever. It feels like just yesterday we were saying ‘I do’. From the quiet moments to the big adventures, I’m so grateful for this first year of us.🤍”

In the images, Ryan O'Hearn is seen wearing a black tuxedo at a picturesque wedding venue, with guests in the background. He's seen holding hands with his wife, Hannah, who wore a beautiful wedding gown and had a bouquet in hand.

The couple was captured gazing at each other lovingly. The post garnered reactions from the couple’s family and friends. Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, congratulated Ryan and Hannah O'Hearn on their wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary to ya’ll 🫶🏼,” Chloe commented.

(Credits: Instagram/@hannahohearn)

Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, also celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month.

Ryan O'Hearn reacts to wife Hannah’s anniversary wish, shares his own heartfelt message

Ryan O'Hearn reacted to his wife Hannah’s Instagram post by expressing his love with a simple emoji:

“❤️”

(Credits Instagram/@hannahohearn,@brohearn)

O'Hearn also shared the post on Instagram story with a heartfelt caption:

“Time flies when you’re having fun, happy marriage anniversary my love @hannahohearn”

The couple enjoyed a wonderful first year of marriage and welcomed the new year of their life together with gratitude. Hannah shared some pictures from their New Year celebration on Instagram, captioning them:

“Grateful for every moment together in 2024. Here’s to more love, laughter, and adventure with you in 2025!🩶🥂”

On the field, O'Hearn had a strong season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, posting a .264 batting average with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs in 142 games.

