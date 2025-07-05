Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, enjoys cozy July 4 at Truist Park with husband

Jackson Holliday is a rising slugger known for his unique hitting style in MLB. Holliday played an elite game against the Atlanta Braves on July 4 at Truist Park, earning a victory. He celebrated the win with his wife, Chloe Holliday, at a ballpark stand with fireworks.

Chloe posted a story on her Instagram featuring the couple basking in the moment.

Speaking of Jackson's last-game performance against the Atlanta Braves, it came in a 3-2 victory, delivering four strikes. The 20-year-old sports a .252 batting average, with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs this season.

Chloe is a true support system for Jackson Holliday

Baltimore Orioles v Texas Rangers - Source: Getty

From high school romance, Jackson Holliday’s romantic journey started long before he made his MLB debut. According to MLB, The Pursuit: A Jackson Holliday story, his wife once said:

"I just pray for him to stay healthy and achieve everything he wants to achieve. I just want to be there and support him through everything, in baseball and out of baseball. I just want to be there for him in this life together.”

Long before his MLB fame, their story started when they were in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where the Holliday couple enjoyed their moments, innings, and off days.

That's evident in Chloe’s Instagram post on April 1 when she wrote:

“first home opener 🧡🧡🧡”

Chloe shares photos, whether it's a glimpse of game day or their vacations, on social media. The two tied the knot on July 6, 2024, and are about to celebrate a year of togetherness.

Chloe posted on March 17 on Instagram with the caption:

“foreva din d8 !!!”

Meanwhile, Jackson Holliday has had a good start to his career in MLB. He's next expected to be in action on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

