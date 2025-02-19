Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, shared a glimpse of her day on Tuesday with her social media followers. While her husband prepares for the 2025 season with the Baltimore Orioles, she offered fans a look into their personal life.

Chloe began her morning with a walk alongside Orioles outfielder Jud Fabian’s wife, Mary, and shared a happy coincidence in a post captioned:

“Accidentally twinned for our walk this morning! Besides @marypfabian cute baby bump”

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

The image featured both Chloe and Mary wearing grey tops paired with black pants. Another story showcased part of Chloe’s healthy diet, which is a key part of her daily routine.

“Have this salad almost every day from @puravidamiami”

Chloe ended her day on a good note, sharing a picture of the evening sky with trees in the background, captioned:

“Today was a good day”

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

Adding to her joyful day was another exciting moment, the couple received their wedding album. Chloe shared her excitement, writing:

“Got our wedding album 🥺🫶”

Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe and the Orioles star end their eventful day with a fishing trip

Chloe and her husband, Jackson Holliday, wrapped up their Tuesday with a fishing trip alongside their dog, Coconut, who has made regular appearances on their social media. She shared a glimpse of their private moment, captioning it:

“Ended the day w/ taking coco to fish”

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

The heartfelt image featured Chloe hugging Coconut while Holliday sat beside them, smiling. She also posted a clip from their trip, showing Jackson proudly displaying the fish he caught to Coconut.

The 21-year-old infielder wore a lavender-colored T-shirt paired with black shorts and white sneakers, completing the look with a cap. Coconut could be seen curiously looking at the fish as the Orioles star showed it off.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story streak ended with another post, where she shared an image posted by the Orioles, writing:

“cutie @jackson__holliday7”

In the image she shared, Jackson Holliday could be seen preparing for spring training at the Orioles' training facility. Baltimore players are gearing up for the season at their spring training home, Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

