Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reacts to upcoming documentary on Orioles star ft. candid moments from Matt Holliday, Ethan Holliday & more

The Baltimore Orioles clubhouse is bringing something special for infielder Jackson Holliday’s fans. On Monday, the team posted a short clip from Holliday’s upcoming documentary, which releases on Thursday.

In the caption, they announced the name and release time of the documentary, writing:

“The Pursuit: A Jackson Holliday Story drops Thursday at 8 p.m.”

The clip features several members of the Holliday family, including Jackson’s wife, Chloe Holliday. Chloe, who has 22.5K followers on Instagram, also shared the video on her account.

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In the clip, Chloe reminisced about the moments from their teenage years, saying:

“We were fifteen neither of us could drive so our moms would always lug us around cause we just always wanted to be together”

Jackson Holliday and Chloe Cox got engaged in December 2022 and married in January 2024.

Apart from Chloe, several other family members, including Matt Holliday, Ethan Holliday, and Jackson’s mother, Leslee, also appeared in the documentary teaser.

“He had just a really, really fundamentally sound swing at like two years old, and people would stop and watch his swing. Players on the team would be like, ‘I mean, that’s not normal,’” Matt said in the video.

Jackson Holliday’s dog, Coconut, also made a special appearance, seen alongside the 21-year-old. Last year, Holliday made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles.

After a struggling start, he finished the 2024 season with a .189 batting average, five homers and 23 RBIs in 60 games.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares adorable moment with pet dog coconut

On Wednesday, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared an adorable moment featuring her furry companion, Coconut, on her Instagram story. She wrote:

“Trying to do school w/ a needy coconuts 🤭”

(Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In the video, Chloe Holliday can be seen working on her laptop while sitting on a couch, with her dog, Coconut, beside her. The curly-haired pup playfully sought her attention, sliding Chloe's hand away from the laptop, using its paw.

Jackson Holliday and Chloe are quite fond of Coconut and have raised him together since March 2024.

