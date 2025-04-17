Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe reveals Orioles star's playful side after dominating Guardians

Orioles rising star Jackson Holliday has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Chloe Cox for over a year now. The couple got married in a beautfiul wedding affair at Manalapan, FL on Jan 6, 2024.
They hail from Stillwater, Oklahoma but reside in Baltimore, MD during the MLB season. The happy couple are dog parents to a one-year old cockapoo, Coconut.
On Wednesday, the Orioles celebrated 'Bark in the Park' at Oriol Park in Camden Yard ahead of the second game of a three-game series between the Birds and the Guardians.
The home team won the contest 9-1 to level the series at 1-1. Post game, Jackson Holliday could be observed enjoying time with his furry friend, Coconut on field to celebrate the victory.
On Wednesday, Chloe shared some delightful snaps of Holliday and Coconut on social media. She captioned a couple of images with endearing captions, which read:
"Immediate zoomies haha."
"My boys!!"
Holliday crushed a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to give the Birds a 4-0 lead. The lead was further extended by a run in the bottom of the seventh inning and another four in the bottom of the eight inning to complete a dominant 9-1 victory for the home team.
Holliday has had a decent start to his first full season with Baltimore, batting with an average of .216, with two home runs, eight RBIs off 11 hits in 14 games in 2025.
The Birds will look to bounce back with a win when they take on the Guardians in the series finale on Thursday.
Orioles 2B, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, celebrated his grand slam hit vs. Guardians
On Wednesday, Chloe shared a story on social media to celebrate Jackson Holliday's grand slam hit in game 2 against the Guardians at Camden Yards.
"It must be Bark at the Park because all I see is a DAWG."
After the current series against the Guardians, the Orioles will finish their eight-game homestand in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at home in Camden Yards. They are 7-10 for the season, sitting at the bottom of the AL East.