Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, sends powerful message with Orioles star's "Child of God" jersey during faith night at Camden Yards

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday's wife, Chole, shared a glimpse of Faith Night on Tuesday, after the game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Seattle Mariners. Holiday's wife, Chloe, shared a series of stories on social media.In the first image shared, the stadium sky view with its orange hue paired with the bright white light captured the enthusiasm of the crowd in the stands.&quot;Faith Night @Camden after the game tn,&quot; she wrote.Jackson Holliday's wife shared a scenic view post of the stadium on her story.(Via Instagram) correctThe second story featured a clip from the event, showing a crowd of people gathered in the stands while a group of musicians performed live on a stage set up near home plate and sang &quot;Goodness of God.&quot; Chloe added a hand heart emoji in the caption.Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe, shared a clip of Faith's night event on her social media account. (via Instagram post).In the last photo, Chloe wore a white ribbed sweater and had tied her hair in a bun. Chloe customized a sweater embroidered in bold navy letters across the upper back with &quot;CHILD OF GOD&quot; and the number &quot;07,&quot; the number of Jackson Holliday’s jersey.She tagged &quot;Not Yet Home&quot; and wrote in the caption: &quot;The perfect sweater for me tx.&quot;Holliday's wife ,Chloe, shared a picture of her at the Faith Night event on her social media platform. (via Instagram)Chloe shared post for her husband, Jackson HollidayOn July 26, Chloe Jackson shared a heartfelt post for her husband, Jackson, on social media. Jackson and Chole tied the knot in 2024.The post featured two photos of Chloe in an orange tube top paired with denim and completing the look with untied hair, while Jackson was in his Baltimore uniform. The picture was taken after the game, with Jackson's uniform left untidy from the on-field action. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“Here’s to the second half,” Chloe wrote.Holliday is having a strong 2025 season, with a .263 batting average, 14 home runs and 42 RBIs.