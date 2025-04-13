Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe serves 'warm weather' vibes in chic baggy pants & puffer jacket look

Baltimore Orioles player Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, recently shared her latest look on social media. She has been Jackson’s biggest supporter since their high school days when they first started dating.

Even during his college baseball years, Chloe was often seen attending Jackson’s games to cheer him on. With 24.9K followers on Instagram, she frequently shares glimpses of their life together.

On Saturday, she posted a mirror selfie showing off her latest outfit, captioned:

“Ready for some warm weather in bmore”

Chloe IG (Credits Instagram@chloehollidayyy)

In the image, Chloe Holliday can be seen standing indoors, posing in front of a mirror. She is wearing a brown puffer jacket and blue jeans, inside a modern well-lit room.

Earlier this week, Chloe traveled to Arizona to watch her husband, Jackson Holliday, and the Baltimore Orioles take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series.

The Orioles managed to win only one game in the series before returning to Baltimore to face the Toronto Blue Jays. Saturday’s game against the Blue Jays ended in a 5-4 victory for Baltimore.

Jackson Holliday opens up about meeting his wife Chloe during high school

Last year, during an appearance on the Sports Spectrum podcast, Jackson Holliday who attended Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma opened up about how he started dating his now-wife, Chloe. Sharing the story, he said (starting from 2:38):

"We moved to Oklahoma in my freshman year of high school and so Chloe and my cousin Olivia were pretty good freinds. So, I had known Chloe, kind of started talking that summer and then once the school year rolled around when we were sophmores in high school, we just started kind of hanging out almost every day and started dating and here we are now. So, pretty easy meet up, nothing too crazy but yeah my cousin kind of hooked everything up a little bit."

The couple married in 2024 and recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in January. Holliday shared some photos from their wedding to wish his wife on the special occasion, captioning the post:

“1 year of being married to my best friend. I love you @chloehollidayyy”

Jackson Holliday and the Orioles are scheduled to face the Blue Jays again on Sunday.

