Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares 3-word caption for cozy post with Orioles star on Valentine's Day 

On Friday, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe took to Instagram to share a series of snaps to her story, as the couple celebrated Valentine's Day together.

"My forever valentine," Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshots of Chloe Holliday's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

Jackson and Chloe reportedly first met each other as teenagers in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma, as they both attended the same school. Eventually, they began dating as high schoolers.

The couple dated until they graduated, and announced their engagement in December 2022 during a trip to Mexico, shortly after Jackson was drafted by the Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft. The couple went on to tie the knot in January 2024, in a private ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe dedicates witty message to her husband

On Friday, Chloe took to Instagram once again to share a witty pun to her story. The post, originally made by the Orioles' official Instagram page, contained some witty wordplay on Jackson's last name that read: "Every day with you feels like a Holliday."

"Everyyyydayyyyy," Chloe Holliday captioned her story.

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

On the field, Jackson Holliday enjoyed what can best be described as a season of two contrasting halves in 2024. The first of those halves went pretty much as rough as it could for a young prospect making his much-anticipated debut in the big leagues, though Holliday's struggles eventually saw him suffer a demotion back to the triple-A level.

However, the 21-year-old showcased he had plenty of mental strength to go with his technical ability in the second half of the season, as he firmly established himself as a regular starter in skipper Brandon Hyde's lineup after being recalled to the major leagues in late July.

Ever since making his return, Holliday went on to grab numerous important hits for his team, making a name for himself as a reliable lower-order bat. All through the ups and the downs of the 2024 season, Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe was right by his side, cheering him whenever he took to the field.

