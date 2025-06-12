Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares adorable moments of dog Coconut being an 'MVP' during his Camden Yards trip

Taking on the high-flying Detroit Tigers at home on Wednesday, Jackson Holliday and the Baltimore Orioles recorded a dominant victory, beating the AL Central leaders 10-1. Holliday played an influential role, managing to record two hits and scoring one of the O's runs in the bottom of the eighth.
Off the back of the big win, the young infielder was met on the field by his wife, Chloe, and furry friend Coconut, as the O's hosted their most recent 'Bark at the Park' night.
Shortly after, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to share a series of snaps, as Coconut, who was hilariously nicknamed the 'MVP,' appeared to be having the time of his life at Camden Yards.
"coco the real mvp (most valuable paws) !!!!!" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram post
Per sources, Jackson and Chloe, first met each other while growing up in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma. They began dating as high schoolers, and have been going strong ever since.
The pair announced their engagement in December of 2022, the same year Jackson Holliday was drafted as the first overall pick by the Orioles. The couple went on to tie the knot about thirteen months later, in January of 2024.
Coconut, a bernedoodle, was adopted by the couple two months after they married, in March of 2024.
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe was at Camden Yards when the Orioles played their first home game of 2025
As the Baltimore Orioles took on the Boston Red Sox for their first home game of the 2025 season in early April, second baseman Jackson Holliday's better half, Chloe, was also in attendance, cheering the team on.
Shortly after the game came to an end, Chloe Holliday took to Instagram to share some snaps alongside her husband.
"first home opener 🧡🧡🧡" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram post
Fortunately for Chloe Holliday and others cheering for the home team, the O's won 8-5 on the day, with Jackson Holliday also getting in on the action with an RBI.