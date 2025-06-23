Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shares reason for marrying young, gives fans a peak into her personal life

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, are one of the more popular couples in the baseball world.
Chloe, who's active on Instagram, shared a story inviting fans to ask her questions related to her life. In the Ask Me Anything segment, one of the questions aimed towards Chloe was about how the couple decided to get married at a young age.
Chloe explained the pair's bonding along with a clip of the two lovebirds playing Mario.
"When you know, why wait? It's so fun getting to grow up and do life together," Chloe wrote.
Chloe and Jackson Holliday have been married for over a year, having dated since 2019 when they attended high school together at Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The couple went public about their engagement in December 2022, after Holliday was drafted in the first round during the MLB Draft and got hitched at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan last January.
While Chloe's age is unknown, Jackson Holliday turned 20 when he got married and has a demanding baseball schedule.
Chloe was also asked about her current studies, to which she replied that she's a student of marketing.
While there's no public post tracing her back to the field of marketing, Chloe was a model represented by the Linda Layman Agency in 2020.
Chloe Holliday gives insights into her fashion style
As a popular face in the baseball community with more than 25k Instagram followers, Chloe Holliday has an influencer-like aura. Fans love her fashion statements as she was asked about her various accessories in separate stories.
While she continues to travel alongside her husband, Jackson, during his grueling baseball season, Chloe will hope to continue special interactions with her fans.
Jackson has had a decent start to his season with the Orioles, hitting .259 with 28 RBIs and eight home runs. Him and the Orioles will look to continue improving as the midseason approaches.