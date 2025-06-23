Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shares reason for marrying young, gives fans a peak into her personal life

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, are one of the more popular couples in the baseball world.

Ad

Chloe, who's active on Instagram, shared a story inviting fans to ask her questions related to her life. In the Ask Me Anything segment, one of the questions aimed towards Chloe was about how the couple decided to get married at a young age.

Chloe explained the pair's bonding along with a clip of the two lovebirds playing Mario.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When you know, why wait? It's so fun getting to grow up and do life together," Chloe wrote.

Ad

Trending

Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Source: Instagram @chloehollidayyy)

Chloe and Jackson Holliday have been married for over a year, having dated since 2019 when they attended high school together at Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Ad

The couple went public about their engagement in December 2022, after Holliday was drafted in the first round during the MLB Draft and got hitched at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan last January.

Ad

While Chloe's age is unknown, Jackson Holliday turned 20 when he got married and has a demanding baseball schedule.

Chloe was also asked about her current studies, to which she replied that she's a student of marketing.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story (Source: Instagram @chloehollidayyy)

While there's no public post tracing her back to the field of marketing, Chloe was a model represented by the Linda Layman Agency in 2020.

Ad

Ad

Chloe Holliday gives insights into her fashion style

As a popular face in the baseball community with more than 25k Instagram followers, Chloe Holliday has an influencer-like aura. Fans love her fashion statements as she was asked about her various accessories in separate stories.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram stories (Souce: Instagram @chloehollidayyy)

While she continues to travel alongside her husband, Jackson, during his grueling baseball season, Chloe will hope to continue special interactions with her fans.

Jackson has had a decent start to his season with the Orioles, hitting .259 with 28 RBIs and eight home runs. Him and the Orioles will look to continue improving as the midseason approaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More