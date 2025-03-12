Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares sneak peek of her sun-kissed outing rocking a black hoodie

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday’s wife, Chloe, shared some private moments with her pet dog, Coconut, on social media. She frequently shares glimpses of her life online, ranging from attending Holliday’s games to spending time at home.

Ad

Holliday is set to enter his second year in the majors with the Orioles and is currently competing in spring training to refine his skills. Last year was particularly special for the young infielder. It was not only his rookie season, but he also married the love of his life, Chloe, in January 2024.

She boasts 22.7K followers on Instagram, and her most recent Instagram story, shared on Tuesday, was captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“a beauuutiful day ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️”

Ad

Trending

Chloe IG (Credits: Instagram/@chloehollidayyy)

In the snapshot, Chloe Holliday can be seen sharing an adorable moment with her furry companion, Coconut, at an outdoor cafe. She dressed casually, wearing a brown Alo hoodie while enjoying a green iced matcha drink.

Ad

Chloe smiled down at Coconut, who was lying on her lap beneath the table with his mouth open, playfully.

Before her relaxing outing with Coconut, Chloe also shared a picture from a recent Baltimore Orioles game she attended. The image, taken at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Florida, captured Monday’s showdown between the Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The photo included a distant glimpse of Jackson Holliday, which Chloe captioned:

“🧡 you”

Ad

During the game, Jackson Holliday had four at-bats, recording two hits and one strikeout. The Orioles secured a 6-3 victory over the Pirates.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe shares adorable moments with husband and Coconut

On March 1, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, shared several glimpses of their adorable family outing at the beach. She captioned the post:

“my whole world 🫶🏼”

Ad

In the images, Jackson and Chloe can be seen posing at the beach with their dog, Coconut. In several other snapshots, the couple was captured embracing and happily hugging each other.

Jackson Holliday and Chloe Cox have been in love since their high school days at Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback