Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe soaks up golden hour glow in athletic black swimwear at the beach

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Aug 12, 2025 05:45 GMT
Milwaukee Brewers v Baltimore Orioles - Source: Getty
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe soaks up golden hour glow in athletic black swimwear at the beach

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday is leading the lines for the American League East franchise while his wife Chloe is enjoying her time away from the action.

Chloe Holliday shared a glimpse from her time at the beach in her latest Instagram post on Monday. The Orioles star's wife wore an athletic black swimsuit with the golden hour in the backdrop.

(Image source - Instagram)

Earlier this week, Chloe shared the reason behind Jackson choosing Kendrick Lamar's hit single, Luther, as his walk-up song before approaching the plate in a clip.

"Also found this gem from spring training," Chloe wrote in her Instagram story. "Miss Coco my lil dancing buddy so much. Jackson Holliday is this why you chose this to be your walk-up song??!! Me and Coco are taking credit."

Jackson Holliday reportedly started dating Chloe in high school and the duo got engaged in December 2022, the same year he was selected by the Orioles with the first pick in the MLB draft.

The duo tied the knot in January 2024 before Jackson made his MLB debut with the Orioles in April. They celebrated their first anniversary earlier this year.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe celebrated his rookie season with Orioles

Jackson Holliday's first stint in the major leagues didn't go to plan as he went 2-for-34 in 10 games and was eventually demoted to the minor leagues. However, he returned to the lineup last year and featured for the team in the postseason.

Although Jackson Holliday had a much improved performance at the plate in his second stint last season, Orioles general manager Mike Elias feels the team rushed some of their call-ups.

“I think some of our call-ups that didn’t go smoothly, Jackson being one of them, we didn’t give them enough time in Triple-A,” Elias said. “If we have an opportunity to try to make sure that’s not the case, we’re going to do it.”

Holliday finished his rookie season batting .189 with a .566 OPS and five home runs. However, he has been one of the bright spots for the team this year, batting .251 with a team-leading 14 homers.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
Important Links