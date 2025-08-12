Jackson Holliday’s wife Chloe soaks up golden hour glow in athletic black swimwear at the beach

Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday is leading the lines for the American League East franchise while his wife Chloe is enjoying her time away from the action.Chloe Holliday shared a glimpse from her time at the beach in her latest Instagram post on Monday. The Orioles star's wife wore an athletic black swimsuit with the golden hour in the backdrop.(Image source - Instagram)Earlier this week, Chloe shared the reason behind Jackson choosing Kendrick Lamar's hit single, Luther, as his walk-up song before approaching the plate in a clip.&quot;Also found this gem from spring training,&quot; Chloe wrote in her Instagram story. &quot;Miss Coco my lil dancing buddy so much. Jackson Holliday is this why you chose this to be your walk-up song??!! Me and Coco are taking credit.&quot;Jackson Holliday reportedly started dating Chloe in high school and the duo got engaged in December 2022, the same year he was selected by the Orioles with the first pick in the MLB draft.The duo tied the knot in January 2024 before Jackson made his MLB debut with the Orioles in April. They celebrated their first anniversary earlier this year.Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe celebrated his rookie season with OriolesJackson Holliday's first stint in the major leagues didn't go to plan as he went 2-for-34 in 10 games and was eventually demoted to the minor leagues. However, he returned to the lineup last year and featured for the team in the postseason. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Jackson Holliday had a much improved performance at the plate in his second stint last season, Orioles general manager Mike Elias feels the team rushed some of their call-ups.“I think some of our call-ups that didn’t go smoothly, Jackson being one of them, we didn’t give them enough time in Triple-A,” Elias said. “If we have an opportunity to try to make sure that’s not the case, we’re going to do it.”Holliday finished his rookie season batting .189 with a .566 OPS and five home runs. However, he has been one of the bright spots for the team this year, batting .251 with a team-leading 14 homers.