  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe turns up glamor for date night in New York with the Orioles star, enjoys luscious burger at Polo Bar

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe turns up glamor for date night in New York with the Orioles star, enjoys luscious burger at Polo Bar

By Krutik Jain
Published Jun 22, 2025 05:18 GMT
Jackson Holliday
Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe turns up glamor for date night in New York with the Orioles star, enjoys luscious burger at Polo Bar. Credit: Chloe/Instagram

The Baltimore Orioles started their three-game series against the New York Yankees over the weekend. The Holliday couple treated themselves with a date night on their trip to New York.

Second baseman Jackson Holliday brought his wife Chloe along for the ride. On Saturday, Chloe Holliday shared a sweet selfie of the couple from the date night.

Chloe was rocking a sleek black and white lace-trimmed outfit while the second baseman was in a black “ALLSAINTS” shirt.

"NYC date night 🖤" Chloe wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

In her social media stories, Chloe revealed that they went to Ralph Lauren’s famed Manhattan hotspot, The Polo Bar, for their date night. She posted the photo of the menu and a photo of Holiday eating a perfectly seared burger cut in half and fries. Chloe captioned the story:

"Jax – 'this is the best burger I’ve ever had' so yes it’s worth the hype!!!"
Chloe&#039;s Instagram story
Chloe's Instagram story

The Polo Bar’s burger is a cult favorite among celebrities and foodies in the Big Apple.

Chloe Holliday captured in sweet moment at Orioles Park alongside Jackson Holliday and their beloved Coconut

On June 11, Chloe Holliday documented her day at Orioles Park as the home team took down the Detroit Tigers 10-1. Holliday played as a leadoff hitter in that game, going 2-for-5 and scoring once. Jordan Westburgh proved to be the star in that game, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Chloe's post featured several images from the gameday. In some photos, she can be seen taking her dog Coconut for a walk at the warning track of the stadium.

“Coco the real MVP (most valuable paws)!!” she wrote in the caption.

In January, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Chloe’s heartfelt post included black-and-white wedding photos and an emotional tribute:

“One year & forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day, your easy to love jax ❤️”

Holliday, who had a lackluster freshman season, has improved a lot, batting .257 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases this season.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications