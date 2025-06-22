Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe turns up glamor for date night in New York with the Orioles star, enjoys luscious burger at Polo Bar

The Baltimore Orioles started their three-game series against the New York Yankees over the weekend. The Holliday couple treated themselves with a date night on their trip to New York.

Second baseman Jackson Holliday brought his wife Chloe along for the ride. On Saturday, Chloe Holliday shared a sweet selfie of the couple from the date night.

Chloe was rocking a sleek black and white lace-trimmed outfit while the second baseman was in a black “ALLSAINTS” shirt.

"NYC date night 🖤" Chloe wrote.

In her social media stories, Chloe revealed that they went to Ralph Lauren’s famed Manhattan hotspot, The Polo Bar, for their date night. She posted the photo of the menu and a photo of Holiday eating a perfectly seared burger cut in half and fries. Chloe captioned the story:

"Jax – 'this is the best burger I’ve ever had' so yes it’s worth the hype!!!"

Chloe's Instagram story

The Polo Bar’s burger is a cult favorite among celebrities and foodies in the Big Apple.

Chloe Holliday captured in sweet moment at Orioles Park alongside Jackson Holliday and their beloved Coconut

On June 11, Chloe Holliday documented her day at Orioles Park as the home team took down the Detroit Tigers 10-1. Holliday played as a leadoff hitter in that game, going 2-for-5 and scoring once. Jordan Westburgh proved to be the star in that game, as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Chloe's post featured several images from the gameday. In some photos, she can be seen taking her dog Coconut for a walk at the warning track of the stadium.

“Coco the real MVP (most valuable paws)!!” she wrote in the caption.

In January, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Chloe’s heartfelt post included black-and-white wedding photos and an emotional tribute:

“One year & forever to go. Didn’t know it was possible to love you more than I did this day, your easy to love jax ❤️”

Holliday, who had a lackluster freshman season, has improved a lot, batting .257 with eight home runs and eight stolen bases this season.

