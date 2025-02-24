Jackson Holliday can't stop smiling as Orioles star spends sweet moment with wife Chloe on the beach

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday is making good on his time in Florida. While he spends most mornings sweating out in the spring training camp of the Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida, in the downtime, he takes his wife and pet to explore and rest near the beaches of Florida.

Ad

Holliday is looking forward to a season, where he'll be tasked with living up to the expectation of being picked first overall in 2022. In the meantime, his wife Chloe, who tied the knot in January last year, is all-in with her support.

On Sunday, Chloe captured a heartwarming snapshot of the 21-year-old Orioles star flashing a smile as he lounged on the beach with his furry companion Coconut nestled beside him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple looked to be enjoying a peaceful sunset moment, with the warm glow of golden hour adding to the picture-perfect scene. Their dog, with a dusting of sand on its mouth, seemed to be just as happy as its owners. Chloe captioned the post:

"my world"

Chloe's Instagram story

Jackson Holliday once shared how a cousin 'hooked him up' with Chloe

Jackson Holliday and Chloe both went to Stilwater High School in Oklahoma.

Ad

During an appearance on the Sports Spectrum podcast in April, the host asked how he met and started dating his now-wife Chloe.

"We moved to Oklahoma in my freshman year of high school and so Chloe and my cousin Olivia were pretty good friends," Jackson said.(2:30 onwards). "So, I had known Chloe, kind of started talking that summer and then once the school year rolled around when we were sophomores in high school, we just started kind of hanging out almost every day and started dating and here we are now."

Ad

"So, pretty easy meet up, nothing too crazy but yeah my cousin kind of hooked everything up a little bit," Jackson added.

After years of dating since the sophomore year of high school, Jackson Holliday went down on one knee to propose to Chloe during their getaway in Mexico in 2022. In Jan. 2024, they exchanged their vows in the presence of their loved ones at a beach resort in Manalapan, Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback