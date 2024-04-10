Orioles rookie Jackson Holliday will dawn father Matt's No. 7 in MLB debut against Red Sox in Boston

On Apr. 9, the Orioles announced that infielder Jackson Holliday would be getting called up to the big leagues. Almost immediately, the hype surrounding baseball's number 1-ranked prospect reached a deafening tone.

Holliday's promotion sets the stage for the 20-year-old to make his MLB debut against the Red Sox on Wednesday in Boston. Ahead of the star's aniticipated first appearance, his team indicated that he would be wearing number seven, the same number worn by his father, Matt, until the latter's retirement in 2018.

"News: Jackson Holliday will wear No. 7 with the @Orioles. He will begin his @MLB career at Fenway Park, where his father wore No. 7 for the @Cardinals in the 2013 World Series. @MLBNetwork

MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi was among the first to break news that Jackson Holliday would be wearing jersey number 7.

Matt Holliday, who played 15 years in the big leagues, wore the same jersey number as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. Coincidentally, it will be Fenway Park, site of the 2013 Fall Classic, in which his father took part, that will play host to the younger Holliday's first glimpse of MLB action.

Of the seven jersey numbers officially retired by the Baltimore Orioles, seven is not one of them. However, due to the fact that longtime manager Cal Ripken Sr. wore the number as a coach from 1976 until 1992, the figure has been retired in an unofficial capacity. Jackson is the first individual to dawn No. 7 since Ripken Sr's retirement.

"The moment Jackson Holliday got called up is awesome stuff" - Jomboy Media

Although he narrowly missed out on making the O's lineup out of spring training, Holliday's play in Triple-A Norfolk has turned heads. His promotion to the MLB comes on the heels of a 14-for-42 run, which includes two home runs and nine RBIs in 10 games.

Jackson Holliday's years of hard work could come to a zenith in Boston

When he steps onto the field at Fenway Park to play the Boston Red Sox, Holliday will witness years of hard work and dedication paying off. Having benefitted off of his father's knowledge, Holliday was able to develop his talent early, as one unnamed scout told MLB.com:

“The changes he made in the box for a 17- or 18-year old were amazing, so it’s no surprise to see the success he’s had so far in his pro career"

With a storied career likely beginning in Boston, Jackson Holliday will look to build on his solid skillset.

