Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe enjoy cloudy morning at the beach

Having first met in their hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday and his better half, Chloe, have been together ever since.

Be it his rough start to life as a big leaguer or his fantastic performances in the second half of 2024, Jackson Holliday has been able to rely on the constant support of his better half through thick and thin.

On Friday, Chloe and Holliday managed to find some time out of the gruelling schedule of the regular season, in order to enjoy a relaxed morning by the sea.

"☁️☁️☁️ morning" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Chloe Holliday's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy IG Stories)

According to various sources, Jackson and Chloe first started to date each other while attending Stillwater High School. They announced their engagement in December 2022. The couple eventually tied the knot almost two years later, in January 2024, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe was in attendance at Camden Yards for the Orioles' home opener

As the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Boston Red Sox in early April, Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, was in attendance at Camden Yards, cheering the home team on as they locked horns with their fellow AL East rivals.

Just after the game concluded, Chloe Holliday posted a set of snaps with her husband on Instagram.

"first home opener 🧡🧡🧡" Chloe captioned her Instagram post

Much to the delight of Chloe and many other fans in the ballpark, the Orioles defeated the Red Sox 8-5 that day. However, back-to-back losses in the two subsequent games meant the visitors had the last laugh.

That has been the story of the season so far for the O's, who have found it hard to gather any consistency in terms of their results, currently sitting bottom of the AL East with a 14-23 record.

