Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe share sweet glimpse into their cozy All-Star break

It has been a busier and much better year for Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, who was lackluster last season. While he may not have been selected for the All-Star game, his improvement speaks volumes. From hitting .189 in his rookie season, Holliday is now hitting .259, along with 12 home runs and nine stolen bases.

His wife, Chloe Holliday, has been by his side since high school. The baseball schedule is tough, so Holliday is making sure to make the most of this All-Star break and spend quality time with Chloe.

On Wednesday, Chloe posted a mirror selfie, giving an insight into their peaceful home retreat. The photo shows Chloe in an oversized “Little Miss Wifey” T-shirt, while Jackson leans in shirtless with a big smile. His arms were around Chloe's shoulders and a backwards cap completed his laid-back look.

Chloe Holliday's Instagram story via @cholehollidayyy

Jackson Holliday and wife Chloe's relationship receives massive praise from mother Leslee

Chloe has been Jackson Holliday's rock since their school days in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They got married in January 2024 and Chloe has made sure to attend Holliday's minor and major league games in the company of their bernedoodle, "Coconut."

"The Pursuit: A Jackson Holliday story," published by MLB in Feb. 2025, captures quotes from Matt Holliday's wife and Jackson's mother, Leslee, who spoke highly of the couple.

“I am a big fan of Jackson and Chloe and their relationship," she said. "She is quiet and really strong and a great teammate. I love watching them do life together. They are a great team.”

Leslee further delved into their family and said how strong they have been in supporting each other.

“Our family is expanding," she added. "We have all kinds of people staying with us. I am a mom of many. Family is very important to us, and it has a very broad definition. The guys in the clubhouse and their wives and their kids, it is a village. It is a family that extends beyond your last name.”

The Holliday family received some big news last week when Jackson's brother, Ethan, was selected by the Colorado Rockies at No. 4 in the 2025 MLB draft. Both Holliday brothers will now carry their father, Matt Holliday's, legacy in the MLB.

