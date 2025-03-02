  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Jackson Holliday & wife Chloe soak up the sun & love on Orioles couple's romantic beach outing

Jackson Holliday & wife Chloe soak up the sun & love on Orioles couple's romantic beach outing

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:03 GMT
Jackson Holliday with his wife, Chloe, and dog, Coconut (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy)
Jackson Holliday with his wife, Chloe, and dog, Coconut (Images from - Instagram.com/@chloehollidayyy)

On Friday, young Baltimore Orioles star Jackson Holliday and his wife, Chloe, soaked up the sun as they enjoyed a romantic beach outing. Also joining the duo was their furry friend, Coconut.

Ad

Holliday had a character-building 2024 season, his first as a big leaguer. Entering the biggest stage with tons of hype surrounding him, Holliday initially struggled to deal with the pressure, eventually being demoted back to the triple-A level, as he was deemed not yet ready for the major league.

When he was recalled to the squad in the second half of the season, he was able to find his feet, going on to establish himself as a regular in Brandon Hyde's daily lineup. Through all the ups and downs, Jackson Holliday's loving wife, Chloe, was a steadfast pillar of support for the rookie.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chloe Holliday took to Instagram on Friday, to post a series of snaps as she and her husband enjoyed a romantic day by the seaside.

"my whole world 🫶🏼" Chloe Holliday captioned her Instagram post
Ad

Jackson Holliday spills the beans on how his cousin initially introduced him to his future wife

Hailing from the same hometown of Stillwater, Oklahoma, both Jackson and Chloe first crossed paths when they were teenagers. In a podcast where he featured alongside his younger brother Ethan, Jackson talked about how it was his cousin Olivia who initially introduced him to Chloe when he was in his freshman year at Stillwater High School.

Ad
"We moved to Oklahoma in my freshman year of high school and so Chloe and my cousin Olivia were pretty good freinds. So, I had known Chloe, kind of started talking that summer and then once the school year rolled around when we were sophmores in high school, we just started kind of hanging out almost every day and started dating and here we are now. So, pretty easy meet up, nothing too crazy but yeah my cousin kind of hooked everything up a little bit" Jackson Holliday said [2:38]
Ad

youtube-cover

The pair continued to date throughout high school, eventually announcing their engagement shortly after Jackson was drafted by the Orioles in 2022. The couple went on to tie the knot in January of 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी