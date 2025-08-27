  • home icon
  Jackson Holliday and wife Chole celebrate 6 years of togetherness, Gunnar Henderson, Nick Vespi's wives react 

Jackson Holliday and wife Chole celebrate 6 years of togetherness, Gunnar Henderson, Nick Vespi’s wives react 

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:37 GMT
Jackson Holliday and wife Chole celebrate 6 years of togetherness, Gunnar Henderson, Nick Vespi&rsquo;s wives react. Credit: Chloe/Instagram
Jackson Holliday and wife Chole celebrate 6 years of togetherness, Gunnar Henderson, Nick Vespi’s wives react (Source: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday and Chloe Holliday celebrated six years of togetherness on Tuesday. The couple first met while attending Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Oklahoma, before dating in 2019.

On Tuesday, Chloe posted on social media to celebrate the occasion. In a black and white photo, the duo could be seen sharing a loving embrace near a beach with eyes locked onto each other. She accompanied the post with a message that read:

"You’re my Philippians 1:3 6 years."

Here, Philippians 1:3 means, "I thank my God every time I remember you."

The post attracted several reactions from fellow MLB wives in the comments section. Fellow Orioles teammate Gunnar Henderson's wife, Katherine, reacted:

"I love y’all!!! So sweet."

Meanwhile, former Orioles pitcher Nick Vespi's wife Danielle wrote:

"Beautiful people!!!! happy 6."
Comments section of Chloe's post (Source: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)
Comments section of Chloe's post (Source: @chloehollidayyy/Instagram)

How Jackson Holliday and Chloe met and started dating

During an interview with Sports Spectrum's Annabelle Hasselbeck, Jackson Holliday shared how he started dating Chloe and who played cupid for the couple. He shared that his cousin Olivia introduced both of them to each other.

"We moved to Oklahoma in my freshman year of high school and so Chloe and my cousin Olivia were pretty good friends," Holliday said (Timestamp- 2:38 onwards). "So, I had known Chloe, kind of started talking that summer and then once the school year rolled around, when we were sophomores in high school, we just started kind of hanging out almost every day and started dating, and here we are now."
While on a romantic trip to Punta de Mita, Mexico, the Orioles star popped the question in December 2022. On January 6, 2024, the couple tied the knot at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan, Florida.

Not long after, the couple adopted a dog whom they named Coconut. He has been a constant highlight of the duo in their social media activities.

Earlier this season, Chloe revealed the reason behind Jackson’s choice of walk-up music: Kendrick Lamar’s "Luther (with SZA)." She said the song was inspired by her and Coconut dancing to it during spring training.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

