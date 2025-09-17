  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 17, 2025 04:06 GMT
Jackson Holliday and wife Chole give sneak peek of Chicago date in comfy boots savoring healthy bites - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Orioles are in Chicago for their three-game series against the White Sox this week and star infielder Jackson Holliday is making the most of his time on the road.

Jackson Holliday's wife, Chloe, gave a sneak peek of their time together in Chicago in her latest Instagram story. She shared a clip of the duo walking hand in hand on the Chicago streets.

In another story, Chloe shared her outfit from their outing, while the latest story showcased the duo's healthy eating preferences with a picture of their meals.

Jackson Holliday and Chloe reportedly started dating in high school and the duo has been together since. After Holliday was picked by the Orioles in the 2022 MLB draft, he got engaged to Chole in December later that year.

The duo tied the knot in January 2024, before Holliday was promoted to the senior team and made his MLB debut against the Boston Red Sox in April.

Chloe shared an Instagram post to commemorate six years of being with the Orioles infielder.

Jackson Holliday had a rough stint with the Orioles after being promoted to the senior team and it resulted in him being sent back to the minors. Although Holliday was recalled for the second half of the last season, his rookie season didn't live up to expectations.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
