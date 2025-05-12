Jackson Merrill, Jung Hoo Lee earn spot in ex-MLB star’s top 5 young center fielders

Jackson Merill and Jung Hoo Lee recently landed places in former MLB star Chris Young's top five list of young center fielders. Young, who himself was once an exciting young center fielder, included Merrill and Lee in his list for their stellar display to start the 2025 season.

Young had Lee in fourth place, just above Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle. Meanwhile, he placed Merill on top amongst all young center fielders, just above Cardinal Victor Scott II and Cub Pete Crow-Armstrong.

"Jung Hoo Lee [and] how's been able to take over center field at San Francisco [and] to see him healthy this season, it's so good to see him be able to show off his athleticism," said Young. (0:32-0:49)

Young presented his list of the top five young center fielders on the most recent episode of his show on the MLB Network. He praised the San Francisco Giants outfielder who is currently batting .286/.333/.461 with an OPS of .794. Lee has also collected four homers, 24 RBIs, 11 doubles, and two triples in 154 at-bats this year.

[It's good] to see the "Hoo Lee Gans" in the stands losing their minds. Hitting in the three-spot in a lineup for a playoff contenting team, I think that has to play [a good reason for his inclusion]." (0:50-1:02)

The 2010 MLB All-Star also lauded Scott and Crow-Armstrong for having a solid start before naming former shortstop-turned-center fielder Jackson Merrill as the best young center fielder on his list.

"Jackson Merrill is so cold out there that to me, he's already a superstar. He's being appreciated for his work and what he's brought to the game because he got the big contract with the San Diego Padres." (2:23-2:32)

After being selected as an All-Star, All MLB Second Teamer, Silver Slugger Awardee, and the runner-up to the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, Merill was extended by the Friars in April 2025 to a nine-year, $135 million deal.

"Any clutch moment that comes up, I feel like Jackson Merrill is ready for the bright lights. He comes through in big spots, he looks like an absolute natural in center field, and the bat plays more than anyone else on the list." (2:33-2:46)

Chris Young names Rays speedster as honorable mention in MLB list

In the same episode, Chris Young gave a shout to 24-year-old Rays prospect Chandler Simpson as the honorable mention on the list of today's best young MLB center fielders.

"I'm loving how I'm seeing these young players who are able to go out there and potentially steal 100 bases. He stole over 100 bases in the minor leagues. He's only at 50-something at-bats right now." (3:00-3:11)

He's not a big power guy but it's okay — the fact that [he's] the fastest guy on the field at all times and [he] knows how to use his speed to his advantage, I love the excitement that he brings to the game." (3:12-3:28)

Per Baseball Savant, Chandler is within the 97th-percentile when it comes to sprint speed, clocking in at an absurd 29.6 miles per hour on average.

