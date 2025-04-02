Jackson Merrill’s 9-year Padres deal earns strong backing from Ex-Mets GM

San Diego Padres slugger Jackson Merrill has done nothing but shine in the big leagues. After being selected in the first round in the 2021 MLB Draft, he quickly made his way through the minors.

He made his debut last year in centerfield, a position he had never played before. However, he made things work, ending his season as the runner-up for NL Rookie of the Year.

Now, he has secured his future. He and San Diego agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension. Former New York Mets GM Steve Phillips believes this is a great deal for the young slugger.

"What an extraordinary season he had last year. Right out of spring training to play centerfield, never had played there before. Not only did he play a great centerfield, he was a major force offensively," said Phillips.

Phillips talks about the 2024 season Merrill had with the Padres. He held his own in the outfield and was a constant threat with the bat in his hands. Across 156 regular-season games, he hit .292/.326/.500 with 31 doubles, 24 home runs, and 90 runs batted in.

"There's no sophomore jinx going on here with him. He's come out the gate swinging the bat well" he added.

For some, the second year in the league is sometimes the hardest, but not for Merrill. He has picked up where he left off last season, hitting his first home run of the year on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Padres' president of baseball ops reveals why Jackson Merrill signed a team-friendly deal

San Diego Padres - AJ Preller (Photo via IMAGN)

Jackson Merrill's deal is seen as a team-friendly deal. When you look at some of the other players that have signed in the past, like Bobby Witt Jr., some believe he left a lot of money on the table.

However, Merrill wanted to sign a team-friendly deal. President of baseball operations AJ Preller detailed his conversations with the slugger ahead of the extension.

"He was very clear in terms of, 'I want to be able to take care of my family for years to come and I want to do it in a way that there can be a great team built around me'" said Preller.

Jackson Merrill wanted to be paid, but he wanted San Diego to still be able to sign great players. He wants his team to run out the best product, and if that meant taking a pay cut, then so be it.

