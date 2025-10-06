  • home icon
  Jackson Merrill's girlfriend, Sam Quinn, keeps it short with cheeky 4-word reaction after Padres' playoff exit

Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend, Sam Quinn, keeps it short with cheeky 4-word reaction after Padres' playoff exit

By Harshita Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:50 GMT
Jackson Miller with his girlfriend Sam.(samquinnnn/Instagram)
Jackson Miller with his girlfriend Sam.(samquinnnn/Instagram0

San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend, Sam, dropped a witty farewell reaction about the Padres' exit from the Wild Card. On Thursday, the Padres lost Game 2 of the NL West against the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, at Wrigley Field.

Sam posted a story on Instagram featuring Jackson Merrill in a Padres uniform, posing in a playful action. She wrote:

“See yaa next year.”
Merrill's girlfriend ,Sam ,shared a story.(samquinnnn/Instagram)
Merrill’s girlfriend ,Sam ,shared a story.(samquinnnn/Instagram0

On Sunday, Merrill also shared a series of images of memories from the Padres' 2025 season, with a heartfelt caption:

“Blessed to share this season with all of you… All love, SD 🤎.”
Padres players reacted to the post. Gavin Sheets commented on the carousel:

“Great song, when’s tee time?”

Fernando Tatis Jr. reacted with heart emojis.

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.

Luis Arraez reacted to Tatis' comment.

, “@tatis ❤️.”

James Wood also showed his love on the post with:

🤞🏽🤞🏽.
Padres players reacted on Jackson Merrill's post.(jacksonmerrill_/Instagram)
Padres players reacted on Jackson Merrill’s post.(jacksonmerrill_/Instagram)

Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend, Sam, posted a cute carousel on Instagram

Sam Quinn shared a September photo dump on Instagram on Sept. 19. The first photo showed her smiling in a white tank top.

The other snapshot captured a sweet moment between her and Merrill during a game. Sam stood on the other side of the net, while Merrill held her hand,both of them smiling brightly.

Sam wrote the caption:

“Whaat upp.”
Merrill reacted to the post.

“Yes yes yes.”
Jackson Merrill reacted on Sam's post. .(samquinnnn/Instagram)
Jackson Merrill reacted on Sam's post. .(samquinnnn/Instagram0

Merrill, in her spring break post, wrote:

“Looking gorgeous as always ❤️.”

On another post, he commented:

“Cutest on earf.”

Last year, at the All-Star game at Globe Field, Sam and Merrill went together. Sam shared a post with a heartfelt caption:

“ASG’24 💙 So so so proud, the most talented guy I know!! Keep killing it J⭐️.”

Sam and Merrill are high school sweethearts and have been spotted at many Padres games.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Bhargav
