Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend, Sam Quinn, keeps it short with cheeky 4-word reaction after Padres' playoff exit

San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend, Sam, dropped a witty farewell reaction about the Padres' exit from the Wild Card. On Thursday, the Padres lost Game 2 of the NL West against the Chicago Cubs, 3-1, at Wrigley Field.Sam posted a story on Instagram featuring Jackson Merrill in a Padres uniform, posing in a playful action. She wrote:“See yaa next year.”Merrill’s girlfriend ,Sam ,shared a story.(samquinnnn/Instagram0On Sunday, Merrill also shared a series of images of memories from the Padres' 2025 season, with a heartfelt caption:“Blessed to share this season with all of you… All love, SD 🤎.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPadres players reacted to the post. Gavin Sheets commented on the carousel:“Great song, when’s tee time?”Fernando Tatis Jr. reacted with heart emojis.❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.Luis Arraez reacted to Tatis' comment., “@tatis ❤️.”James Wood also showed his love on the post with:🤞🏽🤞🏽.Padres players reacted on Jackson Merrill’s post.(jacksonmerrill_/Instagram)Jackson Merrill’s girlfriend, Sam, posted a cute carousel on InstagramSam Quinn shared a September photo dump on Instagram on Sept. 19. The first photo showed her smiling in a white tank top.The other snapshot captured a sweet moment between her and Merrill during a game. Sam stood on the other side of the net, while Merrill held her hand,both of them smiling brightly.Sam wrote the caption:“Whaat upp.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMerrill reacted to the post.“Yes yes yes.”Jackson Merrill reacted on Sam's post. .(samquinnnn/Instagram0Merrill, in her spring break post, wrote:“Looking gorgeous as always ❤️.”On another post, he commented:“Cutest on earf.”Last year, at the All-Star game at Globe Field, Sam and Merrill went together. Sam shared a post with a heartfelt caption:“ASG’24 💙 So so so proud, the most talented guy I know!! Keep killing it J⭐️.”Sam and Merrill are high school sweethearts and have been spotted at many Padres games.