Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn beams with pride after graduation, pens heartfelt message to ASU

Padres rising star, Jackson Merrill has been in a relationship with Sammie Quinn. The couple started dating during their high school days. Quinn is the biggest supporter of Merrill's endeavors both on and off the field.
On Tuesday, Sammie Quinn celebrated her graduation from Arizona State University, sharing highlights from the ceremony in a social media post. In the images, Quinn shared a smile for the camera and popped a bottle of champagne. She also penned a heartfelt line for ASU in the caption of the post.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"Love you asu, toodles!"
Jackson Merrill had a phenomenal rookie season with the Padres last year. He slashed for .292 batting average, with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and a healthy OPS of .826. Merrill finished second on the NL ROY voting list behind the eventual winner and Pirates ace, Paul Skenes.
For his amazing performances in both departments of the game in the 2024 MLB season, Merrill was rewarded with a mammoth nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the Padres this year.
He started the current MLB campaign on a high, registering .378 batting average, with three home runs, ten RBIs, and 1.090 OPS but was placed on the IL after suffering a strain on his right hamstring.
The good news for the SD Padres is that Merrill is currently making good progress in his rehab and has started a couple of games in the extended spring training. On Tuesday, he was observed registering an easy swing and running smoothly to the first base.
Jackson Merrill dropped a loving 3-word comment on Sammie Quinn's graduation day post
On Tuesday, Jackson Merrill noticed his girlfriend Sammie Quinn's graduation day post on soical media. The 22-year-old CF dropped a heartfelt three-word reaction. His comment read:
"The prettiest smile ❤️ "
While the Padres started the 2025 campaign on a good note, they will be hopeful of re-adding their rising star to the 40-man roster soon. San Diego is 18-11 for the season, acquiring the third spot in the NL West standings, 1.5 games behind division leaders, the LA Dodgers.