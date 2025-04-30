Jackson Merrill's girlfriend Sammie Quinn beams with pride after graduation, pens heartfelt message to ASU

Padres rising star, Jackson Merrill has been in a relationship with Sammie Quinn. The couple started dating during their high school days. Quinn is the biggest supporter of Merrill's endeavors both on and off the field.

Ad

On Tuesday, Sammie Quinn celebrated her graduation from Arizona State University, sharing highlights from the ceremony in a social media post. In the images, Quinn shared a smile for the camera and popped a bottle of champagne. She also penned a heartfelt line for ASU in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Love you asu, toodles!"

Ad

Trending

Jackson Merrill had a phenomenal rookie season with the Padres last year. He slashed for .292 batting average, with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs and a healthy OPS of .826. Merrill finished second on the NL ROY voting list behind the eventual winner and Pirates ace, Paul Skenes.

For his amazing performances in both departments of the game in the 2024 MLB season, Merrill was rewarded with a mammoth nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the Padres this year.

Ad

He started the current MLB campaign on a high, registering .378 batting average, with three home runs, ten RBIs, and 1.090 OPS but was placed on the IL after suffering a strain on his right hamstring.

The good news for the SD Padres is that Merrill is currently making good progress in his rehab and has started a couple of games in the extended spring training. On Tuesday, he was observed registering an easy swing and running smoothly to the first base.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jackson Merrill dropped a loving 3-word comment on Sammie Quinn's graduation day post

On Tuesday, Jackson Merrill noticed his girlfriend Sammie Quinn's graduation day post on soical media. The 22-year-old CF dropped a heartfelt three-word reaction. His comment read:

"The prettiest smile ❤️ "

Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post

While the Padres started the 2025 campaign on a good note, they will be hopeful of re-adding their rising star to the 40-man roster soon. San Diego is 18-11 for the season, acquiring the third spot in the NL West standings, 1.5 games behind division leaders, the LA Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More