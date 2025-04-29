Jacob Wilson earns $15M Padres star comparison from Athletics GM

The ability to connect bat with ball and put it into play remains a difficult job. Players average .200-.250, which means on every 10 at-bats, they connect on two and make a hit out of it. Few have been able to master the skill more consistently than others, and one of them is San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez.

Another player well sorted in this skill is Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson, who was selected sixth overall by the Athletics in the 2023 MLB draft and made his debut in July.

On Monday, Athletics GM David Frost appeared for an interview, discussing Wilson and his skill akin to that of Arraez, who is on a one-year, $15 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

"I know you’ve got him there next to [Luis Arraez] on that graphic, and that’s sort of the comp we’ve made the most," Frost said. "But when we drafted Jacob, we knew this was a unique skill set. His ability to put the bat on the ball is unlike anybody we’ve had in the organization in recent memory. And look — it’s playing."

Frost credited his father and former big leaguer Jack Wilson for Jacob's contact-hitting ability.

"It may not be what you teach your kids or your minor leaguers, but obviously, he had a fantastic teacher," Frost added. "His dad was around the game for a long time. He knows baseball. He’s a smart guy. And what he’s doing right now is working. He’s done it at every level."

For Jacob Wilson, his dad Jack Wilson is his "role model"

Jacob Wilson tasted the major league diamond at just five. He tossed the first pitch to his dad, Jack Wilson, at PNC Park. Wilson's old man was a starting shortstop and has been the coach of the Athletics rookie for more than a decade.

In an interview five years ago, Jacob described his dad as his coach.

"I've learned everything from him," Jacob said via VC Star. "Basically everything I know about baseball I've gotten from him. He's my role model. I've grown up wanting to be just like him."

He pretty much followed his father's footsteps, enrolling at Thousand Oaks High on a baseball scholarship. His father coached the baseball program at the time.

Learning from there on, he joined Grand Canyon University and played two seasons there.

