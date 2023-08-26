Jake Cronenworth Injury Update: Padres infielder placed on 10-day IL after fracturing his wrist on HBP

On Saturday, the San Diego Padres stated that infielder Jake Cronenworth has been placed on the 10-day IL. This comes a day after he had to leave Friday's game early after being hit in the hand by a fastball.

The 94 MPH fastball from Andrew Chafin fractured Cronenworth's right wrist. San Diego has called Mathew Batten up from Triple-A to take over for the injured Cronenworth.

The Padres did not put a timetable on his return, and Jake Cronenworth could be done for the season. A fractured wrist takes quite a bit of time to heal. You cannot rush that, especially being a professional hitter.

Cronenworth had struggled this season. Through 127 games, he hit .229/.312/.378 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs.

The San Diego Padres will have to move forward without Jake Cronenworth

The San Diego Padres will have to go on without Jake Cronenworth for the time being. Luckily, they have an influx of infielders at their disposal.

Cronenworth has primarily split his time between first and second base. infielder Ha-Seong Kim will likely get most of the reps at second base now. Kim has been on fire this season, hitting .278/.369/.445 with a career-high 17 home runs.

San Diego must get behind the red-hot Kim if they want to make this year's postseason. They hold a 61-68 record, which places them fourth in the National League West. Luckily, there is more than one way to get into the postseason.

The Padres are 6.5 games out of a National League Wild card spot. The Chicago Cubs hold the final spot and have played good baseball lately.

if the Padres want that spot, they must dig deep and be at their best. After this series, they have five more series where they play a team with a winning record.