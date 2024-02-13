Jake Odorizzi Injury Update: Former Astros pitcher vying for a new team post shoulder surgery

Veteran hurler Jake Odorizzi is currently a free agent and is looking for a potential suitor to feature in the upcoming 2024 season. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Odorizzi is eyeing a return after missing out on the entirety of the 2023 season due to shoulder surgery in April last year.

According to Mororsi, Odorizzi has pitched for 10–12 teams this offseason to show his readiness. The 33-year-old pitcher is expected to sign a major-league contract in the coming weeks.

The Texas Rangers dealt for Jake Odorizzi, who had one year left on his contract, and cash considerations with the Braves in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard back in November 2022.

Jake Odorizzi felt dejected about not being able to contribute to the Rangers

Odorizzi decided against being part of a solid Rangers bullpen and instead underwent an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his right shoulder, resulting in him not being able to contribute to the club in a physical manner.

“It's disappointing and dejecting probably more than anything, because when I got traded here, first talking to [general manager Chris Young], I liked his passion and his vision for what he had hoped for the offseason coming up,” Odorizzi said.

“Following through with it all coming into Spring Training, we brought all these guys in, and not being able to take part is really upsetting. It's still tough to process, like, knowing that there's no there's no chance with this year.”

Despite being out due to injury, Jake Odorizzi wanted to contribute off the field whenever possible.

“I believe in what they designed this offseason,” Odorizzi said. “I think this team is really capable of doing some pretty good things this year. So I'll be here throughout the whole thing and just trying to do my part, whatever it may be.”

In 2023, the Texas Rangers went all the way to the World Series, the first in franchise history.

