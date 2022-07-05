“Jake Odorizzi time to hang ‘em up you’ve lost it” “Jake Odorizzi will not be here in the Playoffs” - Houston Astros fans appalled after starter allows five runs in three innings to the Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi wasn't on his game at the beginning of today's match against the Kansas City Royals. In the game's first two innings, he allowed four runs and then added a fifth in the third inning.

Odorizzi couldn't control the Royals despite their being one of the league's worst teams. Coming into the game, the Royals were still looking for their 30th win on the year. They have a 29-48 record, placing them last in the American League Central.

Despite their struggles up to this point, they made Odorizzi look unprepared today. He was just returning from a lengthy injury that had held him out since mid-May.

Odorizzi looked great over a couple of rehab starts prior to today's game. In those Triple-A games, he threw eight innings and allowed just two runs while striking out 10 batters.

Astros Rhetoric @AstrosRhetoric Jake Odorizzi will not be here in the Playoffs. However, Odorizzi can certainly eat innings during the regular season to get us there. I just think we all have super high standards for what we want our Reg Season record to be Jake Odorizzi will not be here in the Playoffs. However, Odorizzi can certainly eat innings during the regular season to get us there. I just think we all have super high standards for what we want our Reg Season record to be

Odorizzi is 32 years old, and his best years may be behind him.

In the first three innings today, he allowed seven hits and five runs to the Royals, who rank 27th in the league for runs. Needless to say, Houston Astros fans were furious. They immediately took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

Houston Astros fans take to Twitter after Jake Odorizzi allows five runs in three innings to the Royals

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi was out for 2 1/2 months prior to returning for today's start.

Odorizzi was allowing hard contact from the Royals today. In the third inning, catcher M.J. Melendez crushed a 385-foot home run off of him.

Would it dong? @would_it_dong

#TogetherRoyal



Home Run



Exit velo: 107 mph

Launch angle: 33 deg

Proj. distance: 385 ft



This would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.

Only Kauffman Stadium would've held this one in.



KC (5) @ HOU (0)

3rd MJ Melendez vs Jake OdorizziHome RunExit velo: 107 mphLaunch angle: 33 degProj. distance: 385 ftThis would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.Only Kauffman Stadium would've held this one in.KC (5) @ HOU (0)3rd MJ Melendez vs Jake Odorizzi#TogetherRoyalHome Run 💣Exit velo: 107 mphLaunch angle: 33 degProj. distance: 385 ftThis would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.Only Kauffman Stadium would've held this one in.KC (5) @ HOU (0)🔺 3rd https://t.co/00Y8Gg0IhJ

Odorizzi's spot in the Astros rotation may not be permanent. With the team holding a 51-27 record, they're poised for a serious playoff run, which would require five strong starters.

Bonda @BenOndaTop Jake Odorizzi isn’t needed anymore. You’d like to have him if he’s pitching well and competently. But, he’s not needed at all. You’ve got 5 guys who’ve all proven to be far more consistent as well as LMJ wild card returning at some point. Give Odo 2 more starts to prove it. Jake Odorizzi isn’t needed anymore. You’d like to have him if he’s pitching well and competently. But, he’s not needed at all. You’ve got 5 guys who’ve all proven to be far more consistent as well as LMJ wild card returning at some point. Give Odo 2 more starts to prove it.

The Astros will be shopping for a first baseman or a catcher at the trade deadline. Odorizzi may very well be sent away in a trade.

Nathan @ManofTx Who wants to give us a first baseman or catcher for Jake Odorizzi Who wants to give us a first baseman or catcher for Jake Odorizzi

It's probably not the kind of start Odorizzi wanted to throw on the Fourth of July.

Todd the Show @ToddtheShow Jake Odorizzi is celebrating 4th of July by being independent of the rest of our star pitchers. Jake Odorizzi is celebrating 4th of July by being independent of the rest of our star pitchers.

Coming into today's game, the Astros were 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Brown and in Austin @DisraelTV This rotation has been on fire for a couple weeks. It'd be a real shame if Dusty brought back *checks notes* ..... Jake ....... Odorizzi... to cool it off. #Astros This rotation has been on fire for a couple weeks. It'd be a real shame if Dusty brought back *checks notes* ..... Jake ....... Odorizzi... to cool it off. #Astros

Odorizzi's injury way back in May was a lower left leg tendon strain. It's possible he was put back into rotation too soon.

Dylan 🚀 @strosenthusiast Jake odorizzi pitching is crazy I thought he was done for the year on that stretcher Jake odorizzi pitching is crazy I thought he was done for the year on that stretcher

At the time of writing, the Royals are up 5-0 on the Astros in the third inning.

