“Jake Odorizzi time to hang ‘em up you’ve lost it” “Jake Odorizzi will not be here in the Playoffs” - Houston Astros fans appalled after starter allows five runs in three innings to the Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi wasn't on his game at the beginning of today's match against the Kansas City Royals. In the game's first two innings, he allowed four runs and then added a fifth in the third inning.
Odorizzi couldn't control the Royals despite their being one of the league's worst teams. Coming into the game, the Royals were still looking for their 30th win on the year. They have a 29-48 record, placing them last in the American League Central.
Despite their struggles up to this point, they made Odorizzi look unprepared today. He was just returning from a lengthy injury that had held him out since mid-May.
Odorizzi looked great over a couple of rehab starts prior to today's game. In those Triple-A games, he threw eight innings and allowed just two runs while striking out 10 batters.
Odorizzi is 32 years old, and his best years may be behind him.
In the first three innings today, he allowed seven hits and five runs to the Royals, who rank 27th in the league for runs. Needless to say, Houston Astros fans were furious. They immediately took to Twitter to vent their frustration.
Houston Astros fans take to Twitter after Jake Odorizzi allows five runs in three innings to the Royals
Odorizzi was allowing hard contact from the Royals today. In the third inning, catcher M.J. Melendez crushed a 385-foot home run off of him.
Odorizzi's spot in the Astros rotation may not be permanent. With the team holding a 51-27 record, they're poised for a serious playoff run, which would require five strong starters.
The Astros will be shopping for a first baseman or a catcher at the trade deadline. Odorizzi may very well be sent away in a trade.
It's probably not the kind of start Odorizzi wanted to throw on the Fourth of July.
Coming into today's game, the Astros were 8-2 in their last 10 games.
Odorizzi's injury way back in May was a lower left leg tendon strain. It's possible he was put back into rotation too soon.
At the time of writing, the Royals are up 5-0 on the Astros in the third inning.