Jake Paul's fiancée Jutta Leerdam gives 1-word reaction to Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne stealing the spotlight at 2025 MTV VMAs

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was a presenter at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday. Dunne attended the event with her sister, Julz, and turned heads. She wore a cropped velvet black blazer over a silk bra paired with high-waisted, tapered trousers from Dolce &amp; Gabbana.Dunne's stunning appearance garnered rave reviews from many in the sports and entertainment world. Among those who applauded the former LSU gymnast was Jutta Leerdam, the fiancée of crossover boxing star Jake Paul.Dunne posted a carousel of snaps from her time at the MTV VMAs on her Instagram on Monday. Leerdam dropped a one-word comment.&quot;Hottttttt 😍,&quot; Leerdam wrote.Jutta Leerdam's comment [Image Source: Instagram/livvydunne] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeerdam shared snaps from her time at Lake Como, Italy, on Aug. 2. She and her fiancé attended the wedding of WWE superstar Logan Paul and supermodel Nina Agdal.Leerdam's Instagram post mainly featured her time in the lake, donning a multicolored swimsuit. Dunne dropped a two-word comment on the post.Dunne's connection with Leerdam is through Paul, who is her business partner. She joined Paul's men's personal care brand, W, as a co-owner last year. Dunne first met him at a white party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in July 2024.Zara Larrson reacts to Olivia Dunne's postOlivia Dunne struck a friendship with pop singer Zara Larsson at the 2025 MTV VMAs. Two of the snaps on Dunne's latest Instagram post showed Larsson enjoying her company.Larsson seemed impressed by Dunne's character, evidenced by her three-word comment on the post. Dunne reciprocated the sentiment.&quot;The sweeeeetest girl!!!!!,&quot; Larsson wrote.&quot;I just LY!!!🫶🏼✨,&quot; Dunne wrote.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/livvydunne]Like Dunne, Larsson also turned heads at the show with her stunning attire. Designed by Sorcha O'Raghallaigh, she wore a sheer powder-blue mini slip dress adorned with colorful, shimmering floral embellishments. To complete her outfit, Larsson paired the dress with bright orange Rene Caovilla sandals.Larrson was nominated for Best Choreography at for her song, &quot;Pretty Ugly,&quot; choreographed by Zoi Tatopoulos. Doechii won the award for &quot;Anxiety,&quot; choreographed by Robbie Blue. The other nominees were Kendrick Lamar for &quot;Not Like Us,&quot; Lady Gaga for &quot;Abracadabra,&quot; FKA Twigs for &quot;Eusexua&quot; and Tyla for &quot;Push 2 Start.&quot;Larsson's previous MTV VMA nomination was in 2016 for Best New Artist. She was nominated alongside DNCE, Desiigner, Lukas Graham and Bryson Tiller. DNCE won the award.