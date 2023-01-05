Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will join the Japanese national team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic this spring. Yoshida was in the news recently after signing a colossal five-year, $90 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. The 29-year-old will test his abilities in the MLB next season after an extremely successful seven-year career in Japan.

Yoshida's commitment will come as a boost to a Japanese team that will be one of the favorites to win it all this year. Japan have not won the WBC since 2009 when they defeated South Korea in the finals. They finished in third place in 2017.

The news was announced by Japanese manager Hideki Kuriyama:

"We'll ask him to wear the Japan shirt"

Per an article by The Mainichi, one of Japan's major newspapers, Masataka Yoshida will join the team early and will be involved from the first game onwards.

"Baseball: New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida to play for Japan at WBC" - The Mainichi (Japan Daily News)

According to the manager, Yoshida was keen to offer his services to his country:

"After he showed that much spirit, there's no choice but to ask him to lend his hand."

The Boston Red Sox targeted Masataka predominatly for his hitting ability. He has consistently maintained a high batting average throughout his career in Japan. Over 762 games, Yoshida has an impressive .327/.421/.539 slash line and a .960 OPS. Last year, he recorded 21 home runs and 89 RBIs over 121 games.

Japan will hope Masataka Yoshida can help the country win its third WBC tournament

Outfielder Masataka Yoshida poses during the interview after a game between Japan and Mexico at Kyocera Dome, Osaka.

The World Baseball Classic is taken seriously in Japan. It allows many Japanese players to test their abilities against their MLB and international peers. Japan is a two-time champion and has won the tournament more times than any other country.

"Masataka Yoshida, Macho Man." - Red Sox

The tournament will be jointly hosted between the United States, Taiwan and Japan. There have been four WBC tournaments since the inaugural event in 2006. The Dominican Republic (2013) and the United States (2017) have each won the classic once.

With 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani also committing to the team, Japan will be very strong this year. Expect Japan to be one of the favorites to win a record third WBC classic in 2023.

