Reds pitcher stuns with $21M qualifying offer decision after career-best season

For pitcher Nick Martinez, the decision to play in Japan was a momentous one. After struggling in MLB, a three-year stint in the NPB helped the right-hander hone his pitching. Now, he is on the brink of the biggest deal of his career.

On Sunday, sources began to report that Martinez was intent on signing the $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Cincinnati Reds. BBWAA writer Francys Romero broke the news, indicating that the deadline to accept the offer is 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

"Nick Martinez is accepting the Reds' qualifying offer of $21.05M, per sources. The final deadline to accept QO is Tuesday, November 19 (4 PM ET). Martinez has a 3.31 ERA since returning from Japan in 2022 and was the NL Pitcher of the Month in September." - Francys Romero

A member of the Texas Rangers from 2014 until 2017, Martinez struggled during his entire tenure pitching in the Rangers's rotation. In 53 games across four seasons, the Florida-born pitcher tossed a 4.27 ERA and a WHIP number of 1.455.

Following the 2017 season, Martinez opted to move to Japan, inking a deal with the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters of NPB — the former club of Shohei Ohtani. In 2018, Martinez posted a 3.51 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 161.2 innings.

Before the 2022 season, Martinez decided to return to MLB and signed a four-year, $25.5 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

"Congrats to Nick Martinez on being named the NL Pitcher of the Month" - Cincinnati Reds

Before the 2023 season, Martinez signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Cincinnati Reds, where his pitching began to take off in 2024. Nick Martinez had a career season, finishing 10-7 with a 3.10 ERA to compliment his career-high 116 strikeouts across 142.1 innings of work.

Nick Martinez reaps the benefits of a career season

After initially rejecting the Reds' qualifying offer earlier in November, Martinez changed heart. In comments to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the 34-year-old reflected:

“Now we have a decision to make on the qualifying offer, this is the first year I’ve pitched well enough to get the qualifying offer. I guess it’s a good problem to have.”

With the Reds being seen as one of MLB's top up-and-coming clubs, keeping an experienced voice like Martinez seems like a good deal for Cincinnati.

