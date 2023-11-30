Nick Martinez Free Agency: Cincinnati Reds strengthen bullpen by adding former Padres pitcher

The Cincinnati Reds have moved swiftly before the Winter Meetings by adding two assured names to the bullpen. The Reds got their hands on former San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez late on Wednesday night.

The right-handed pitcher opted out of his last two years with the Padres, electing for free agency. He has reportedly agreed a $26 million deal for two years, with an opt-out after the first year.

"Right-hander Nick Martinez and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a two-year, $26 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first year, sources tell ESPN. Martinez, 33, opted out of the last two years and $16 million of his deal with San Diego to reach free agency."

Martinez, a seasoned campaigner, made his MLB debut for the Texas Rangers in 2014. However, his Major League stint with the Rangers was less than desirable, and he made the switch to Nippon Professional Baseball in 2018 after electing for free agency.

He spent a couple of years with Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters before joining the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in 2021. However, the starting pitcher drew attention from the Major League in 2022 and decided to leave the NPB in favor of an MLB return with the Padres.

Matinez's addition adds to the Reds' bullpen depth following Emilio Pagan's earlier scoop

Martinez isn't the only pitcher who bagged a healthy deal in free agency on Wednesday, as Cincinnati swooped in for reliever Emilio Pagan earlier on Wednesday.

The former Mariners pitcher signed a two-year contract worth $16 million, making him the highest-paid player at the franchise. His addition provides a much-needed depth to the bullpen, as the team relied heavily on the relievers during the 2023 season.

The NL Central team have made two shrewd signings in free agency, and it's unlikely that they are going to stop at just two.

