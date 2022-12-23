Steve Cohen continues to exhibit the traits of a demanding manager who is fixated on success. He stated that he wants to win a title in three to five years after purchasing the Mets in 2020.

"Steve Cohen is a dream come true for fans in Queens. And Steve Cohen is the nightmare other baseball owners have feared." - genymets

Steve Cohen has used his enormous wealth to bolster the Mets' roster. The news that the Mets had signed star free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, who was about to agree to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, shocked baseball fans on Wednesday morning. According to rumors, the agreement with the Giants collapsed when a physical screening of Correa revealed some concerns.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Steve Cohen is the owner that every sports fan wishes they had. Filthy rich, wants to win, no fucks given. Steve Cohen is the owner that every sports fan wishes they had. Filthy rich, wants to win, no fucks given.

With an offer of $315 million over 12 years, the Mets swooped in overnight. The agreement comes at a busy time for the Mets. They also signed All-Star pitcher Kodai Senga from the Japanese Nippon Professional Baseball League for $75 million and 2022 Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander for $86.6 million. Over $800 million has been invested in the Mets' free-agent signings.

Steve Cohen likes to play the hardball

Recently-signed David Robertson's $10 million contract comes with a $9 million tax burden, making it a $19 million investment for a setup man. The Mets were already well above the $293 million threshold when they signed Robertson. Even though it was a really solid setup, Cohen didn't flinch. When he arrived at Correa, it was like using Monopoly money.

Joon Lee @joonlee Steve Cohen highlights why Red Sox fans are so angry about everything with Mookie, Xander and now potentially Devers



The fourth CBT level, also known as the Cohen Tax, was established last offseason precisely to limit Cohen's spending, but that hasn't stopped him. The Mets will have spent close to $500 million on their 2023 roster after factoring in the $380 million expected payroll of his $110 million in taxes. Nonetheless, Cohen is unfazed by all the tax implications looming over the Mets.

For the sole purpose of winning, Cohen has made aggressive investments. While so many teams and owners are satisfied to sit back and attempt to sell everyone on the future, it's refreshing to see a throwback to the era of George Steinbrenner and Mike Ilitch.

