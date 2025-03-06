Jarren Duran described in 1-word by 2x All-Star Red Sox teammate Trevor Story

On Wednesday, Jarren Duran was described in one word by his two-time All-Star teammate, Trevor Story. Well known for his blistering pace, it is fair to say most fans will agree with the adjective that Story chooses for Duran.

Having made his big league debut for the Red Sox in July of 2021, Jarren Duran had his 'breakout season' in 2024. Chosen by skipper Alex Cora as the leadoff hitter prior to the season, Duran appeared to flourish in the role, able to get on base regularly and a potent base stealer.

Finishing the regular season with a .285 batting average, 21 home runs and 75 RBIs, the 28-year-old led the AL for triples in 2024, also earning his first All-Star cap for his consistent displays day in, day out, along with a selection to the All-MLB second team.

Speaking to MLB Network on Wednesday, Trevor Story was prompted to describe Jarren Duran in a single word.

"Electric" Trevor Story said

Jarren Duran talks about the mental and physical challenges he faced during successful 2024 season

Speaking to MLB Network on Wednesday, Jarren Duran talked about the various mental and physical challenges that he faced during the course of the 2024 season.

"I'd say mental is just trying to ride that rollercoaster, of like, when you're hot, you're hot, and when you're not, you're not, and trying to create a more consistent line through the middle [of the two extremes]. When AC (Alex Cora) told me that I was going to play every single day, that's also a nice thing to hear, when you're grinding and you're slumping, you know that you're still going to be in there every single day." Duran said

"Physical wise, I mean, I still had a banged up toe after the surgery, wasn't feeling 100%, I feel like that's why my legs were feeling a bit tired towards the end of the year." Duran added

Despite the outfielder's best efforts, the Red Sox were unable to make it to the postseason, finishing third in the AL East with an 81-81 record, while bitter rivals the New York Yankees won the division. With the new season on the horizon, fans will be hoping Jarren Duran can pick up where he left off last season, and potentially guide the Red Sox to a first playoff berth since 2021.

