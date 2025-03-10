Jarren Duran's teammate reveals "gentleman's bet" with Red Sox star to push each other towards greater offensive production in 2025

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story said that he wants to hustle on the basepaths like his teammate Jarren Duran did last season. He also revealed that he has a bet with the Red Sox outfielder on which of the two could earn the most extra bases. Story is among the best defenders in his position across the MLB, but the 31-year-old is keen to improve his offensive production this year.

Trevor Story was a first-round pick for the Colorado Rockies in the 2011 MLB Draft, but it took him five years to make his big league debut for the team. The two-time All-Star later signed a six-year, $140 million deal as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, although he has hardly stayed on the field.

In the Section 10 podcast, Trevor Story said at the Red Sox spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sunday, about his goals for the upcoming season from an offensive perspective.

"I really feel like those '18, '19 years. In my mind, that's what I envision happening," Story said. "That's a lot of damage. That's running the bases. Stolen bases.

"Just kind of like a Jarren Duran type, where you can impact the game offensively in many different ways," he added. "Taking doubles that should be singles. Me and him have a gentleman's bet on that for extra bases. So, we'll be pushing each other out there."

Trevor Story had his two most productive seasons in 2018 and 2019, picking up All-Star Game selections and Silver Slugger awards in both years. He had a .293/.355/.561 slash line, with 72 home runs, 193 RBIs and an OPS+ of 123.

"I'm more than happy to move to left field": Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran earned his first All-Star selection last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Jarren Duran enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season from an offensive standpoint, while he also played solid defense for the Boston Red Sox in center field.

However, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP has been shifted to left field for the upcoming campaign, with Ceddanne Rafaela taking his spot in the premium defensive position of the outfield.

"I'm more than happy to move to left field because it gives Raf a chance to win a Gold Glove at center," Duran told MLB Network last week. "I don't even want to touch right field because we've got a Gold Glover [Wilyer Abreu] there now."

Jarren Duran batted .285/.342/.492 for the Red Sox last year, with 21 home runs, 34 stolen bases and 71 RBIs. He also led the MLB with 48 doubles and 14 triples, apart from plate appearances and at-bats.

