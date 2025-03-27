Jasson Dominguez drops 3-word message before Yankees vs Brewers 2025 Opening Day game

Jasson Dominguez will be the starting left fielder for the New York Yankees on Opening Day of the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Dominguez has spent time as a top prospect in the Yankees organization, but he will be given the chance to win the job in 2025.

Dominguez is a player who has a ton of raw talent, and he is someone that fans in New York are looking forward to watching play. On Thursday, Dominguez posted on Instagram and dropped a three-word reaction to get fans hyped for the season opener.

"So it Begins 🫡👽#teamaguacate🥑 #openingday #mlb #lasmayores," Dominguez wrote.

Some of Dominguez's abilities are displayed in the highlights clip he shared. The Yankees' Instagram account also dropped a comment on their young outfielder's post:

"Go time 🔥🥑👽," the Yankees commented.

Dominguez has played in just 26 games for the Yankees over the last two seasons and has done very little at the plate for the team. New York has been using many different players in the outfield in recent seasons, but they cleared a path for their young player to win over the job this spring.

Jasson Dominguez draws praise from Yankees ace Gerrit Cole

Jasson Dominguez has had a couple of setbacks during the early portion of his MLB career, but he has been able to overcome those. In Spring Training, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole spoke to MLB.com about Dominguez and how he has been able to mature over the years.

MLB: Spring Training-Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees - Source: Imagn

"He's had some unpredictable setbacks, really great performances and stuff that he admitted he feels can be better, as well," Cole said in late February. "His approach since the first day that I came across him is the same.

"His attention to detail is continuing to mature, based off just me catching glimpses of him through his work here and there. The fact that he's just kind of unwavering in his approach through a lot of what he's been through, that has me feeling confident."

Jasson Dominguez is clearly fired up about getting the 2025 season going with the New York Yankees, and the team will need him to play well to reach the postseason.

