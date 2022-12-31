Miami Marlins All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently visited McDonald's and was severely disappointed with the quality of the french fries. So much so that he took to his Twitter to grumble about it.
Venting out his frustration, Jazz tweeted, "Damn @McDonalds, I know them large fries I had 30 seconds ago wasn’t made with love."
MLB fans couldn't help but make fun of the situation and came up with hilarious responses:
A few fans hinted at joining the Atlanta Braves.
While another fan pointed out the real picture of working at McDonald's and how it affects the quality of the food and service.
Jazz's tweet immediately went viral minutes after posting it. Currently, it has 654.6K views, 109 retweets, 28 quote tweets, and 3,913 likes.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. recently showed a heartwarming gesture for a little fan on Christmas 2022
On Christmas Day 2022, a man named Bryan presented his son and a Miami Marlins fan with a Jazz Chisholm Jr. jersey. The doting father also bought tickets to see a Miami Marlins game for his son.
Bryan took to Twitter and tagged Chisholm Jr. to share the thoughtful episode.
In no time, the Marlins star quote tweeted the father's tweet and wrote, "Might be one of my favorite moments ever."
It was heart-touching to see Jazz Chisholm choosing to acknowledge Bryan's gesture and come up with a positive response. Kudos!