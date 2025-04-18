Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets honest about his ejection in Yankees vs. Rays game

New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. spoke about his ejection during Thursday night’s contest against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Florida.

Home plate umpire John Bacon ejected Chisholm in the seventh inning for arguing a strike call. With the Yankees leading 6-3 in the seventh, Chisholm thought he had drawn a walk. Instead, Bacon rang him up for strike three.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. turned back to argue the call, leading to his ejection. Here’s a look at the sequence:

After the game, Chisholm spoke to the media, stating the following as quoted by YES Network:

“It was the heat of the moment. We want to win every at-bat. We want to win every pitch.”

Chisholm’s comments point toward nothing more than a reaction to what he believed was ball four.

“When you work that hard and it doesn’t go your way, you really think it’s a ball, you get fired up. And, I’m very passionate about my game.”

When asked if he felt the ejection was warranted, Jazz Chisholm Jr. responded:

“Probably after I was ejected, but before probably not. I didn’t think before I had anything that I said was ejectable. But after, probably.”

Oswaldo Peraza replaced Chisholm at second base following his ejection. The Yankees would go on to win the game, with five Yankees pitchers combining to hold the Rays to three runs on 12 hits.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. acknowledges his shortcomings while playing with Yankees

Chisholm looks to continue improving upon his role with the Yankees - Source: Imagn

Jazz Chisholm Jr. acknowledged his shortcomings, admitting he lost his cool during the game. He cited his fierce competitive nature as the driving force behind his strong temper.

Chisholm stated the following about Thursday's game:

“I’m trying to be the best player I can be. So, when I feel something’s messed up, I lost my emotions." He added, "I lost my cool. At the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there, go out there, and play defense for my team. That’s why I’m here: To hit in the middle of the lineup and play defense.”

Chisholm’s comments point toward his level-headedness, particularly after a tense exchange with umpire John Bacon. Moving forward, Chisholm vowed to improve, declaring:

“I got to be better in that aspect, for helping my team.”

While arguing balls and strikes is as old as the game itself, there are occasions in which such confrontations can be costly to a team. Fortunately for Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees, that wasn’t the case on Thursday night against the Rays. It remains to be seen if Chisholm has another outburst down the line.

