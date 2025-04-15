Yankees manager Aaron Boone hilariously responds to Jazz Chisholm Jr. biting video

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most electric players in Major League Baseball on a nightly basis. The 27-year-old from Nassau, Bahamas has an exciting playing style defined by his unique combination of speed and power.

Another reason why the versatile slugger has gained a huge following is the fact that he is true to himself, shining through as one of the most vibrant personalities in Major League Baseball. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has never been afraid of being himself, however this side of him has made the rounds on social media as the New York Yankees star was caught on camera biting team coach Pat Roessler.

The now-viral moment made it's way across baseball social media, with even New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussing it on the latest epsiode of Talkin' Yanks. While Boone admitted that he had only recently seen the video, he also explained that he felt like he was safe from a similar incident happening between himself and Jazz Chisholm Jr.

"I just saw that for the first time last night. I didn't know about that, it's kind of funny... I don't think he'll start biting me... I don't know, I think I'll let that go between Jazz and Six, they have their little thing there," Boone explained.

Pat Roessler has had a stellar career in Major League Baseball, spending time with several clubs, including the New York Mets and Washington Nationals before joining the New York Yankees as an assistant hitting coach in 2024. It's unclear how long this has been going on, however, it's clear that Chisholm Jr. and Roessler have a connection, regardless of how bizarre some fans might find it.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has struggled with consistency this season despite using the torpedo bat

It has been a mixed bag so far this season for Jazz, who is currently tied for the MLB lead with 6 home runs, however, he is struggling to rack up hits and make consistent contact. Through 16 games, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has posted a .175 batting average with 25 strikeouts and a .738 OPS. Perhaps biting one of the team's hitting coaches could have something to do with his struggles.

It is still early on in the season, so there is plenty of time remaining for Jazz to turn things around, however, he has not looked locked in so far this season. Even with the addition of the polarizing torpedo bat to his arsenal, the former All-Star has looked shaky at-best at the plate.

