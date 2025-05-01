Jazz Chisholm Jr. gets real about recent flank injury buzz

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been in the social media spotlight for the past couple of weeks with an ejection, followed by a ban that was overturned, and now an injury scare. He exited Tuesday’s game early due to “right flank discomfort,” which many also doubt could be an oblique injury.

However, Chisholm has reassured the fans that he’s alright and the injury is not as serious as it seems. The incident took place during his at-bat against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Gibson in the second game of the series.

He was seen reaching out to his right oblique in pain following a 1st inning foul ball. While he remained in the game, he was replaced by pinch-runner Oswald Peraza later.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was afraid it might be a right oblique injury, which could potentially land Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the IL. However, the player himself admitted that it wasn’t as painful as an oblique strain.

“I’m really not as concerned as everybody else,” Chisholm said. “I feel pretty good. I’ve torn my oblique before, so I know it’s not like torn or anything. I can cough without any pain or anything like that. It’s just to be cautious and not try to overdo it.”

Further clarification on the situation will be made once the MRI reports are out. As of now, the team is cautious about Chisholm, noting how many of their star players are already on the IL.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s performance so far in season

Jazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has had a mixed start to the season. While he is slashing 181/.304/.410 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs, the star infielder has been in the news for the wrong reasons.

He grabbed headlines after the use of custom 'torpedo' bats in the series against the Milwaukee Brewers, and his ejection against the Tampa Bay Rays, followed by an NSFW on social media, created a stir online. He was suspended for a game for violating the league's social media policy.

Chisholm Jr.’s appeal for the suspension was accepted by the league, but the fine remained. His next appearance on the field will be determined by the MRI results.

