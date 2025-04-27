Jazz Chisholm Jr. avoids suspension for tweet calling out umpire after ejection

Having been controversially ejected by umpire John Bacon in the seventh inning of the Yankees' 6-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays on April 17, Jazz Chisholm Jr. wasted no time airing his frustrations via social media.

Shortly after being sent for an early bath, Chisholm Jr. posted an expletive-laden message to X, claiming the pitch that Bacon had called strike three was "not even f***ing close."

Though he later deleted the post, he was initially handed a one-game ban for violating MLB's social media policy, which prohibits players from using electronics during baseball games, and was also charged with a hefty fine.

However, Chisholm Jr. and the Yankees decided to appeal the suspension, with the 27-year-old claiming there was a gray area in the existing regulation, as he was technically no longer in the game. For the time being, he continued to feature in the lineup.

According to Yankees insider Gary Phillips, it appears the Bahamian-born infielder has got what he wanted, reportedly avoiding the suspension by arriving at a settlement agreement with MLB.

"Some news: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is no longer facing a one-game suspension for his mid-game, post-ejection tweet on April 17. The Yankees second baseman and MLB reached a settlement agreement that rescinded the ban," Phillips tweeted.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. expresses regret for losing his cool

Speaking to the press shortly after April 17's game ended, Jazz Chisholm Jr. reflected on the big moment everyone was talking about, attempting to justify what he did in the heat of the moment. However, soon after, he expressed his regret at "abandoning" his teammates after losing his cool and being ejected from the game.

"I'm a competitor, so when I go out there and I feel like I'm right and you're saying something to me that I think doesn't make sense, I'm going to get fired up and be upset," Chisholm Jr. said per YES Network. "I lost my emotions, I lost my cool.

"At the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That's why I'm here. I got to be better in that aspect of helping my team."

A key component of the Yankees' new-look defense this season, and quite an asset to the team in terms of his hitting ability and blistering speed when running the bases, Yankees fans will certainly be thankful to hear that Jazz Chisholm Jr. will ultimately escape suspension.

